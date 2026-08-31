ETV Bharat / bharat

'Jantar Mantar Pellet Gun Allegations Don't Qualify As Human Rights Violations': CRPF Response To RTI

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has refused to disclose information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, regarding the alleged use of pellet ammunition against protesters during the July 20 demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, stating that the allegations do not fall under the 'human rights violation exception' provided under law.

The CRPF's response came, after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale sought details from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised wing of the CRPF, regarding the alleged firing of pellet ammunition at protesters during the demonstrations on July 20.

The response assumes significance as security organisations, including the CRPF, are exempt from the RTI Act under Section 24(1), but the exemption does not apply to information pertaining to allegations of corruption or violation of human rights.

In his RTI application, Gokhale specifically sought a certified copy of the ammunition log/issue-and-expenditure register of RAF contingents deployed in areas including Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Connaught Place. He also sought details of the quantity and type of ammunition issued and used, including pellet/plastic-pellet cartridges and tear-smoke shells.

In its first response, the RAF said security organisations were exempt from disclosure under Section 24(1), except in cases involving allegations of corruption or human rights violations. However, it said the information sought related to the “operational and security-related matter” of the force and that the allegations made in the application did not come under the human-rights exception.

Gokhale subsequently filed a first appeal, challenging the denial.