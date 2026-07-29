ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Chief Backs Personnel Over Bona Fide Actions Amid Pellet Gun Controversy

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fires tear gas shells to disperse supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during the party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march towards Parliament near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday, July 20 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid the escalating political controversy over the alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 students' protest in the national capital, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh has assured personnel that he will stand by every bona fide decision taken by them in the discharge of their duties and personally shoulder responsibility wherever accountability is required.

Addressing officers and jawans at the CRPF investiture ceremony held recently, Singh said personnel should continue to perform their duties without fear while acting within the framework of law and established procedures.

"As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions," Singh said during the investiture ceremony held at Shaurya CRPF Officers' Institute in New Delhi on Monday.

Asking the personnel to continue performing duties fearlessly, Singh said, "Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General."

The Director General's remarks assume significance as the force faces scrutiny over the role of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised anti-riot unit of the CRPF, during the "Sansad Chalo" march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20. The protest, held over the alleged NEET paper leak, witnessed clashes between demonstrators and security personnel after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament.