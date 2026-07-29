CRPF Chief Backs Personnel Over Bona Fide Actions Amid Pellet Gun Controversy
The statement comes as the force reviews the July 20 RAF action during students' protest in Delhi, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the escalating political controversy over the alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 students' protest in the national capital, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh has assured personnel that he will stand by every bona fide decision taken by them in the discharge of their duties and personally shoulder responsibility wherever accountability is required.
Addressing officers and jawans at the CRPF investiture ceremony held recently, Singh said personnel should continue to perform their duties without fear while acting within the framework of law and established procedures.
"As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions," Singh said during the investiture ceremony held at Shaurya CRPF Officers' Institute in New Delhi on Monday.
Asking the personnel to continue performing duties fearlessly, Singh said, "Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General."
The Director General's remarks assume significance as the force faces scrutiny over the role of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised anti-riot unit of the CRPF, during the "Sansad Chalo" march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20. The protest, held over the alleged NEET paper leak, witnessed clashes between demonstrators and security personnel after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament.
The Opposition has also accused the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using excessive force against student protesters, alleging that pellet guns, tear gas shells and lathi charges were used to disperse the crowd. At least three persons, including two protesters and a journalist, reportedly sustained pellet injuries during the clashes, while several other students complained of injuries.
It is learnt that the CRPF headquarters has also circulated a communication to field formations praising the "endurance and patience" displayed by personnel during recent challenging law-and-order deployments. The communication reiterates that officers and jawans acting in good faith and in the national interest would receive full institutional backing from the force.
At the same time, the CRPF has made it clear that any reckless or unjustified use of force would attract disciplinary action under the CRPF Act and other applicable laws. In fact, CRPF has already initiated a post-event assessment of the July 20 deployment and is examining media reports, social media videos and statements of personnel at various levels, including company commanders and senior officers.
The review is also looking into allegations regarding the use of pellet guns and shock batons during the protest. Officials said a formal Court of Inquiry would be ordered if the assessment establishes violations of the standard operating procedures.
According to official deployment records reviewed by the force, RAF personnel fired multiple non-lethal munitions, including two rounds of plastic pellets, in the Jantar Mantar area while acting under the directions of a Delhi Police officer. The findings of the assessment are expected to determine whether any further disciplinary or procedural action is warranted.
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