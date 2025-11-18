As Bihar's Voters Return To Work In Other States, Labourers, Experts, Weigh In On Challenges Before The NDA Government
How can Bihar reduce migration for work and education? What are the challenges, the numbers? What should the new government do, and how?
Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: Now that the political heat generated by the recently-concluded Assembly elections has begun to cool, the atmosphere at railway stations across the state — whether at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saharsa, or Katihar — has begun to heat up.
Across platforms, crowds of people, along with children and the elderly, can be seen everywhere, lugging heavy luggage and heading back to other states in search of employment, or to rejoin work there. Stopping the exodus after its landslide victory is a major challenge for the NDA.
Back To Work
With Bihar's popular Chhath Puja quickly followed by two phases of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, the extended "holiday" for Bihar's migrants is now over. Workers are now heading back to major cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Surat.
From Saharsa, where a large number of migrants were seen boarding various trains, to the rest of the Kosi region, there are scenes of exodus everywhere, as migrants bid farewell to their families on railway platforms.
Saharsa resident Sonu Kumar says he returns home every year for the festival, that he stayed back longer this time for the elections, but will now have to head back as there are no jobs in Bihar. He expressed hope that the new government will create employment in Bihar now.
"We came home for Chhath. After a long time, we got the opportunity to vote in the Assembly elections. That's why we decided to stay back longer, and voted for development and employment. We hope the new government will focus on employment to stop migration," said the migrant labourer.
Mohammad Zakir Khan, also from Saharsa, said, "I want to find employment in my own state so I can live with my family."
Malik Mukhiya, traveling from Saharsa to Delhi, said if the Bihar government provides employment, migration can be stopped, as migrants don't want to leave their families, that too, for low wages that makes it difficult for them to cover their own expenses after sending money home.
How To Stop Migration: Expert Speak
Senior economist Professor N K Chaudhary said every year, thousands of people migrate from the Kosi, Mithila, Seemanchal, and Bhagalpur regions of Bihar. Data from 2010 released by the Bihar Economic Research Institute, shows that even then, a large number of people were migrating from Bihar. No official research has been conducted on migrants from Bihar since then, but there is hardly any village where at least one member of every family is not forced to work outside.
The professor said that contrary to the government's claims, widespread migration from Bihar continues unabated, and that the main reason behind it is the lack of industries in the state. While industrialisation has occurred in some areas, such as new ethanol plants in several districts, it's a drop in the ocean.
"There are limited opportunities for government jobs, which alone can't eliminate unemployment in Bihar even if the government were to fill up all the positions. Most people in Bihar are engaged in agriculture," he added.
Professor Chaudhary recalled that till a few years after Independence, Bihar accounted for around 50 per cent of the country's total sugar production. Now, it produces 2 per cent of the country's output. For large-scale employment, the service sector needs to expand, which means need for more technical education than what the engineering, polytechnic, and paramedical institutes that have opened in Bihar of late can provide.
The economist also said a FICCI report from 2010 cited bureaucracy as the main reason for the lack of industries in Bihar, adding that even the surplus produced by the state's agricultural sector depends on industries to generate sales and profits. He also said Eastern India's agricultural Green Revolution also failed to materialise in Bihar.
The Flight, In Numbers
Approximately 5 million voters from various states returned for Chhat Puja this year, for which the Railways ran around 12,000 special trains to various districts of the state. Around 3 million of them stayed back to vote. Now that they too are returning to work, trains are overcrowded.
Compared to the national average of 6.1 per cent, 15.8 per cent of Bihar's population migrates for employment, covering 50 per cent of families in the state. A large number of youth also migrate for higher education. According to the 2011 census, Bihar's total migrant population is 7.454 million, while the Bihar government's 2024 caste-based survey shows that the number of job migrants from Bihar is 5.3 million. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment says 29 million Biharis are registered on its i-Shram portal as living in other states for employment.
According to the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO), 55 per cent of Bihari men migrate for work, which is twice the national figure. At 19.34 per cent, the maximum numbers migrate to Delhi, followed by neighbouring Jharkhand at 14.12 per cent, with West Bengal at third (13.65 per cent), Maharashtra at fourth (10.55 per cent), followed by Uttar Pradesh (10.24 per cent), Haryana (7.06 per cent), Punjab (6.89 per cent) and Gujarat (4.79 per cent).
RBI data shows per capita annual income of Bihar is Rs 60,337, a third of the national average, which is Rs 188,892. According to 2017 data, 65 per cent of Bihar's households have at least one member living in another state. In 1998-99, there were 36 per cent of such households, up from 10-15 per cent households in 1981.
Bihar's Youth Also Needs Educational Opportunities
In Bihar, farming is still the main source of income for 54 per cent people, compared to 46 per cent nationally, while in the manufacturing sector, the figures are 5 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.
In 2017, Bihari migrants sent home an average of Rs 48,662 annually, ie., around Rs 4,000 per month. These remittances represented 28 per cent of the total income in villages. According to NITI Aayog, 33.8 per cent of Bihar's population is poor, compared to 15 per cent nationally. Among youth, 16.7 per cent of youth aged 15-29 years are unemployed.
According to NSSO, the literacy rate in Bihar in 2017-18 was 70.9 per cent, compared to 77.7 per cent nationally, while the college enrolment rates were 17.1 per cent and 28.4 per cent, respectively.
Senior journalist Sunil Pandey said because the focus of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections was employment, migration, and youth, addressing these issues should be the new government's top priority for the next five years, as also its biggest challenge.
He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoke positively about industries in Bihar, saying the state needs industrial investment. He added that to make Bihar self-reliant in employment, a committee of senior officials should be formed to assess areas where employment opportunities can be created, that until the private sector invests, employment options won't open up in Bihar. He also said setting up small industries could help reduce migration by a significant degree.
Also Read: