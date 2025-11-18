ETV Bharat / bharat

As Bihar's Voters Return To Work In Other States, Labourers, Experts, Weigh In On Challenges Before The NDA Government

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: Now that the political heat generated by the recently-concluded Assembly elections has begun to cool, the atmosphere at railway stations across the state — whether at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saharsa, or Katihar — has begun to heat up.

Across platforms, crowds of people, along with children and the elderly, can be seen everywhere, lugging heavy luggage and heading back to other states in search of employment, or to rejoin work there. Stopping the exodus after its landslide victory is a major challenge for the NDA.

Back To Work

With Bihar's popular Chhath Puja quickly followed by two phases of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, the extended "holiday" for Bihar's migrants is now over. Workers are now heading back to major cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Surat.

From Saharsa, where a large number of migrants were seen boarding various trains, to the rest of the Kosi region, there are scenes of exodus everywhere, as migrants bid farewell to their families on railway platforms.

Saharsa resident Sonu Kumar says he returns home every year for the festival, that he stayed back longer this time for the elections, but will now have to head back as there are no jobs in Bihar. He expressed hope that the new government will create employment in Bihar now.

"We came home for Chhath. After a long time, we got the opportunity to vote in the Assembly elections. That's why we decided to stay back longer, and voted for development and employment. We hope the new government will focus on employment to stop migration," said the migrant labourer.

Mohammad Zakir Khan, also from Saharsa, said, "I want to find employment in my own state so I can live with my family."

Malik Mukhiya, traveling from Saharsa to Delhi, said if the Bihar government provides employment, migration can be stopped, as migrants don't want to leave their families, that too, for low wages that makes it difficult for them to cover their own expenses after sending money home.

How To Stop Migration: Expert Speak

Senior economist Professor N K Chaudhary said every year, thousands of people migrate from the Kosi, Mithila, Seemanchal, and Bhagalpur regions of Bihar. Data from 2010 released by the Bihar Economic Research Institute, shows that even then, a large number of people were migrating from Bihar. No official research has been conducted on migrants from Bihar since then, but there is hardly any village where at least one member of every family is not forced to work outside.

The professor said that contrary to the government's claims, widespread migration from Bihar continues unabated, and that the main reason behind it is the lack of industries in the state. While industrialisation has occurred in some areas, such as new ethanol plants in several districts, it's a drop in the ocean.