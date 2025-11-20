ETV Bharat / bharat

Crossing Railway Tracks Illegally Still Concerning Issue For Smooth Train Operations

New Delhi: Even after decades of train operations across the country, train-animal collisions, illegal track crossing, and trespassing incidents still occur, prompting authorities to repeatedly make people aware, but the results are still not as expected.

The authority has been providing safety fencing along the railway tracks at vulnerable locations for speed enhancement of trains and to stop the incidents of trespassing, curb human errors, minimise accident cases, and maintain smooth train operations.

As per the railways, when the tracks were laid decades ago, there were no residential areas, markets, or farmland nearby, but over the years, these tracks have been surrounded by growing human settlements, which are causing these incidents.

Government Data 2022 states:

The data reveals that nearly 2557 cases were reported, in which about 2452 people were killed and 112 were injured in railway crossing accidents.

What authority says:

Railway crossings are provided wherever feasible through structures such as High Subways, Level Crossings, Road Over Bridges, Road Under Bridges, and pedestrian subways to facilitate crossing of tracks. In addition, construction of boundary walls and fencing works is underway at various vulnerable sections along both sides of the tracks to prevent such incidents.

Railway official says:

"Around 750 km of boundary walls have been developed in North Central Railway to ensure safe train operations. Since it is not possible to eliminate all Level Crossings, it is important that authorities continue to make people aware of the dangers of illegally crossing tracks wherever these open tracks exist. Awareness drives have a positive impact on people," Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway.

Local resident’s view:

"Many colonies are situated on both sides of the rail track near Kheda village in Delhi, and the residents often cross the tracks by foot to go from one side to another to go to nearby markets, shops and other places because they have no other option to go there," Dilip Kashyap, resident of Delhi, told ETV Bharat.