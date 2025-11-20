Crossing Railway Tracks Illegally Still Concerning Issue For Smooth Train Operations
The authority has been providing safety fencing along the railway tracks at vulnerable locations for speed enhancement of trains and to minimise accident cases.
New Delhi: Even after decades of train operations across the country, train-animal collisions, illegal track crossing, and trespassing incidents still occur, prompting authorities to repeatedly make people aware, but the results are still not as expected.
The authority has been providing safety fencing along the railway tracks at vulnerable locations for speed enhancement of trains and to stop the incidents of trespassing, curb human errors, minimise accident cases, and maintain smooth train operations.
As per the railways, when the tracks were laid decades ago, there were no residential areas, markets, or farmland nearby, but over the years, these tracks have been surrounded by growing human settlements, which are causing these incidents.
Government Data 2022 states:
The data reveals that nearly 2557 cases were reported, in which about 2452 people were killed and 112 were injured in railway crossing accidents.
What authority says:
Railway crossings are provided wherever feasible through structures such as High Subways, Level Crossings, Road Over Bridges, Road Under Bridges, and pedestrian subways to facilitate crossing of tracks. In addition, construction of boundary walls and fencing works is underway at various vulnerable sections along both sides of the tracks to prevent such incidents.
Railway official says:
"Around 750 km of boundary walls have been developed in North Central Railway to ensure safe train operations. Since it is not possible to eliminate all Level Crossings, it is important that authorities continue to make people aware of the dangers of illegally crossing tracks wherever these open tracks exist. Awareness drives have a positive impact on people," Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway.
Local resident’s view:
"Many colonies are situated on both sides of the rail track near Kheda village in Delhi, and the residents often cross the tracks by foot to go from one side to another to go to nearby markets, shops and other places because they have no other option to go there," Dilip Kashyap, resident of Delhi, told ETV Bharat.
"Residential colonies exist close to the railway tracks, which leads people to cross from one side to the other, sometimes resulting in collisions with trains, posing risks both to the residents and to train operations," Posanjit Ghosh, a local resident, told ETV Bharat.
Loco Pilot's point of view:
"The tracks were laid in secluded areas decades ago, but over the years residential colonies and factories have been developed very near to the tracks, which is risky for people as well as trains," Ram Sharan, Central President of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat.
"Mostly Cattle Run Over cases have been noticed near densely populated areas and villages, which leads to serious issues for smooth train operations," Reena Singh, a loco pilot, told ETV Bharat.
Enforcement:
For negligent acts at the level crossings, the Railway Act 1989 provides for registration of cases using Section 154 & Section 160.
Section 154:
Endangering safety of persons traveling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission -- If any person in a rash and negligent manner does any act, or omits to do what he is legally bound to do, and the act or omission is likely to endanger the safety of any person traveling or being upon any railway, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.
Section 160:
Opening or breaking a closed level crossing gate, first, if any person, other than a railway servant or a person authorised in this behalf, opens any gate or chain or barrier set up on either side of a level crossing which is closed to road traffic, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years. Second, if any person breaks any gate or chain or barrier set up on either side of a level crossing which is closed to road traffic, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years.
