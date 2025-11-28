ETV Bharat / bharat

Cross-LoC Trade Was Intra-State And Taxable: Jammu Kashmir High Court Rules As Traders Lose GST Plea

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused to quash GST show-cause notices issued to dozens of traders who participated in the cross–Line of Control (LoC) barter trade. The court held that the tax authorities acted within their jurisdiction and that the traders must pursue statutory remedies.

A Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, while delivering a 26-page judgment, dismissed 35 clubbed writ petitions filed by several trading firms, most of them family-run businesses. The petitioners include traders of varying ages, while the respondents include Union of India officials and GST authorities.

The court said the petitions were either premature or hit by the availability of an alternate remedy of appeal under Section 107 of the GST Act.

“There is prima facie suppression of material facts by the petitioners,” Justice Kumar wrote, adding that the traders "were well aware that there was no specific notification issued by the Government…exempting cross-LoC barter trade from payment of GST”.

Cross-LoC trade, launched in 2008 as a confidence-building measure between India and Pakistan, allowed barter of 21 items each way between the divided parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange operated without currency transactions, and traders never paid VAT or GST on supplies. This continued until GST was introduced in 2017.

When the Directorate General of GST Intelligence flagged “huge outward and inward supplies” made under the barter system during 2017–18 and 2018–19, the local GST Range in Srinagar issued notices seeking tax, interest, and penalty.

The traders maintained that barter trade was exempt and beyond the scope of GST. Many argued they were small operators working on mutual trust across the LoC and that fresh tax liability would cause hardship.

The bench took note of the political origins of the trade but firmly concluded that the supplies fall under the definition of intra-state trade.

The judgment held that the area under Pakistan's control remains legally part of India for taxation purposes. "It is not disputed by learned counsel appearing on either side that the area of the State presently under de-facto control of Pakistan is part of territories of the State of Jammu & Kashmir. Therefore, the location of the suppliers and the place of supply of goods were within the then State of Jammu and Kashmir,” Justice Kumar said.

The court appreciated the concession made by counsel for the traders, who acknowledged this legal position during arguments.