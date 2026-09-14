Cross-check Proper Locking Of Stabled Coaches For Safety: Railways To RPF
Directives follow review meeting of the Railway Board regarding a fire incident in a stabled coach at Nanded Yard in Nanded Division, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Security Department and Railway Protection Force have been asked to conduct rigorous cross-checks to ensure proper locking of stabled coaches and conduct joint inspections and routine surprise checks to verify compliance with the prescribed Joint Procedure Order (JPO) to safeguard railway property against fire hazards.
The directives have been given after the high-level review meeting of Railway Board regarding an unusual incident of fire in a stabled coach at Nanded Yard in Nanded Division on May 21 this year. After the incident, it was observed that the stabled coach was not secured with an approved padlock, and staff were locking the coach using only the inside latch.
The Railways has intensified safety and security measures at coaching depots, yards and stabling locations following incidents involving stabled coaches, with officials directed to ensure that coaches are properly secured and that prescribed locking procedures are strictly followed.
Railway officials said the Railway Board has termed the practice of locking stabled coaches using only the inside latch as ‘unacceptable’ and stressed the need to enhance awareness among ground staff through regular counselling and strict implementation of the prescribed procedures.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior RPF official said security personnel have been conducting regular drives to check the locking arrangements of stabled coaches. Following the fire incidents, these checks have been intensified to ensure the safety and security of coaches kept in stabling areas.
He said that the checking process would be intensified again during the festive rush to ensure that no stabled coach is left unlocked and to prevent security-related incidents.
As per the Railway Board’s directions, officers concerned and supervisors of the respective departments will conduct safety checks at coaching depots, yards and stabling locations within their jurisdiction and ensure strict compliance with the prescribed instructions during the drive period.
The Railways has also directed that supervisors, shunting staff, cleaning staff, and mechanical and electrical technicians be counselled on the correct locking procedures and standard fire-prevention measures. It has stressed adequate availability, procurement and regular upkeep of functional, approved padlocks at all stabling depots and yards.
“Joint inspections and routine surprise cross-checks are also to be carried out in coordination with the RPF and security department to verify compliance with the (JPO. Any maintenance or safety deficiency identified during inspections is to be rectified immediately while institutional responsibility is to be fixed wherever negligence is observed,” the Railways stated.
The Railways has made it clear that all stabled coaches must be physically secured using approved padlocks strictly in accordance with the prescribed technical instructions. Locking stabled coaches using only the inside latch is completely prohibited, and accountability will be fixed in case of any lapse.
The measures are aimed at ensuring that stabled coaches remain properly secured and that prescribed safety and security procedures are followed consistently, particularly during periods of increased passenger movement and festive rush.
The Railways has asked that, after completion of the inspections, a consolidated compliance report should be submitted to the headquarters. The report should include the total number of locations inspected, the number of staff counselled, specific deficiencies identified during the inspections, and the corrective actions taken to address them.
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