ETV Bharat / bharat

Cross-check Proper Locking Of Stabled Coaches For Safety: Railways To RPF

New Delhi: The Security Department and Railway Protection Force have been asked to conduct rigorous cross-checks to ensure proper locking of stabled coaches and conduct joint inspections and routine surprise checks to verify compliance with the prescribed Joint Procedure Order (JPO) to safeguard railway property against fire hazards.

The directives have been given after the high-level review meeting of Railway Board regarding an unusual incident of fire in a stabled coach at Nanded Yard in Nanded Division on May 21 this year. After the incident, it was observed that the stabled coach was not secured with an approved padlock, and staff were locking the coach using only the inside latch.

The Railways has intensified safety and security measures at coaching depots, yards and stabling locations following incidents involving stabled coaches, with officials directed to ensure that coaches are properly secured and that prescribed locking procedures are strictly followed.

Railway officials said the Railway Board has termed the practice of locking stabled coaches using only the inside latch as ‘unacceptable’ and stressed the need to enhance awareness among ground staff through regular counselling and strict implementation of the prescribed procedures.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior RPF official said security personnel have been conducting regular drives to check the locking arrangements of stabled coaches. Following the fire incidents, these checks have been intensified to ensure the safety and security of coaches kept in stabling areas.

He said that the checking process would be intensified again during the festive rush to ensure that no stabled coach is left unlocked and to prevent security-related incidents.

As per the Railway Board’s directions, officers concerned and supervisors of the respective departments will conduct safety checks at coaching depots, yards and stabling locations within their jurisdiction and ensure strict compliance with the prescribed instructions during the drive period.