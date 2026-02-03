ETV Bharat / bharat

Cross-Border Travel Using Face ID: SSB Installs Border Entry Management System At Nepal Border In Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: In a bid to facilitate movement of people across the border, expedite security checks and improve border security, the Sashastra Seema Bal has installed a Border Entry Management System at the Jhulaghat international suspension bridge bordering Nepal in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, a top SSB Commandant said. The system, which has been set up for a one month trial basis, will create a database of people traveling across the border using their face IDs, which will drastically cut the security checking time in future trips.

India's border district of Pithoragarh shares an approximately 275-kilometer-long border with Nepal. Twelve international bridges have been built across the Kali River, which demarcates the border between the two countries. The Jhulaghat and Dharchula suspension bridges witness most of the traffic between the two countries. The SSB is responsible for security along the India-Nepal international border with personnel deployed at the suspension bridges.

Face IDs At Nepal Border

Divulging details about the project, SSB Commandant Ashish Kumar said that a Border Entry Management System has been installed on a one-month trial basis at the international suspension bridges in Jhulaghat and Dharchula to facilitate movement. Kumar said that the data of every person crossing the border is being fed into a computer and a face ID is being created using a camera.

“Once an individual ID is created, people will be able to travel across the border more easily by showing their face to the camera. After this system is implemented, if the person concerned crosses the border at any time, their complete data will be immediately generated. This will save time for both the SSB and the citizens crossing the border,” the SSB Commandant explained.

Feedback To Be Taken From Traders After Trial Period

SSB Commandant Ashish Kumar said that the face ID project is still in progress. He said that after a month, feedback will be taken from the traders about this system, and further action will be taken accordingly. He said that when there is heavy congestion on the bridge, manual entries will be made in the register so that people do not have to wait for a long time.

The India-Nepal border in the area witnesses a huge rush of people from Nepal coming to Indian markets to buy essential goods. Besides this, laborers and traders also cross the border for work. School students and local residents also use the suspension bridges daily.

The rush of people poses a risk of illegal trade in prohibited goods, as well as human trafficking and drug smuggling across the border. In the past, people involved in illegal trade have been arrested by the security agencies. The Sashastra Seema Bal checks the IDs of citizens and also inspects their belongings before allowing them to cross the border.

'India-Nepal Travel To Be Systematic And Secure'

Commandant Ashish Kumar said that the main objective of the software is to securely, systematically, and transparently detail the entry and exit of citizens traveling through all the major trade and transit routes established on the India-Nepal border using digital means.

“This initiative will not only modernize border management but will also provide a more secure and systematic framework for traditional trade and movement between India and Nepal,” he said.