ETV Bharat / bharat

Cross-Border Terror Conspiracy: NIA Raids 16 Locations In Assam, Bengal And Keralam

Bangladesh-based IMK had conspired to xpand terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states, including Assam and Tripura. ( IANS )

Guwahati/Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Keralam on Tuesday in connection with a cross-border terror conspiracy linked to Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) offshoot, radicalisation case in Assam. Of the 16 places, 10 places are in Assam, five in Bengal and one in Keralam.

The move comes three months after the anti-terror agency filed charges against 11 accused persons in connection with the terror conspiracy orchestrated by IMK.

The accused were then charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati.

NIA investigations had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of IMK to expand terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states, including Assam and Tripura.

The conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation's extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit's network in India.

In Assam's Barpeta, the NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in the Azad Nagar and Nichuka areas and detained two suspects, Mustafizur Rahman and Yakub Ali, for questioning. Several incriminating documents were also seized during the operation.

NIA investigations revealed that JBM's senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit's nefarious agenda on Indian soil.