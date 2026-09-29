Cross-Border Terror Conspiracy: NIA Raids 16 Locations In Assam, Bengal And Keralam
The move comes three months after the anti-terror agency filed charges against 11 persons in connection with the conspiracy orchestrated by IMK, a JMB offshoot.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Guwahati/Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Keralam on Tuesday in connection with a cross-border terror conspiracy linked to Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) offshoot, radicalisation case in Assam. Of the 16 places, 10 places are in Assam, five in Bengal and one in Keralam.
The move comes three months after the anti-terror agency filed charges against 11 accused persons in connection with the terror conspiracy orchestrated by IMK.
The accused were then charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati.
NIA investigations had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of IMK to expand terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states, including Assam and Tripura.
The conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation's extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit's network in India.
In Assam's Barpeta, the NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in the Azad Nagar and Nichuka areas and detained two suspects, Mustafizur Rahman and Yakub Ali, for questioning. Several incriminating documents were also seized during the operation.
NIA investigations revealed that JBM's senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit's nefarious agenda on Indian soil.
NIA sleuths found that the 11 accused had conspired to grow the presence of IMK/JBM in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda by promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB.
Two of the key accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading IMK's activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura.
During the course of the investigation, the NIA has uncovered a trail of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which were used to build the case against the accused.
In July this year, the sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police arrested a youth, Hamid Mondal, having links with both terrorist groups, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as well as with Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), a Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal group.
He had been residing in West Bengal with fake Indian identity documents for quite some time, and his latest assignment was collecting details of the movements of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Later, based on the information provided by him during interrogation, the STF sleuths arrested some of his associates, which included a young woman, Arpita Sarkar, who was mainly used for honey-trapping influential people.
Also Read