Cross-Border Human Trafficking Racket Busted In Gujarat's Bharuch; 49 Bangladeshi Women Rescued
The racket was busted after Bharuch police raided a prostitution gang in December last year following inputs about human trafficking.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Bharuch: The busting of a prostitution racket by the police in Gujarat's Bharuch in December last year has uncovered a sensational cross-border human trafficking with 70 Bangladeshi nationals including 49 women rounded up by the police, a top official said on Sunday. One Bangladeshi national has been jailed and nine others are being deported in the case.
In December 2025, Bharuch police busted a prostitution racket during a raid and rescued 12 Bangladeshi women from the location.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ankleshwar City, Dr Kushal Ozha, said that after the prostitution racket was busted, the Superintendent of Police Bharuch formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the case.
During the two-month long investigation, the SIT found that women from Bangladesh were being lured and illegally transported across the border to various states, including Gujarat, Ozha said.
The DySP Ankleshwar said that the SIT identified a total of 70 Bangladeshi nationals, including 49 women trafficked into India as part of the flesh trade. The rescued women have been shifted to a rehabilitation home while further legal proceedings are underway.
One Bangladeshi national has been jailed in connection with the human trafficking case while nine others will be deported, the police officer added. "Our team is working tirelessly to reach everyone involved in this case. Strict action will be taken against illegal entry and human trafficking," he said.
Further raids and interrogations are underway to completely dismantle the human trafficking network. The exposure of the human trafficking racket has caused a stir in the district and also raised serious questions about border security.
According to police sources, more arrests are likely in the case in coming days. Investigating agencies are coordinating with state and central agencies to dismantle the entire network.
