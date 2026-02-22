ETV Bharat / bharat

Cross-Border Human Trafficking Racket Busted In Gujarat's Bharuch; 49 Bangladeshi Women Rescued

Bharuch: The busting of a prostitution racket by the police in Gujarat's Bharuch in December last year has uncovered a sensational cross-border human trafficking with 70 Bangladeshi nationals including 49 women rounded up by the police, a top official said on Sunday. One Bangladeshi national has been jailed and nine others are being deported in the case.

In December 2025, Bharuch police busted a prostitution racket during a raid and rescued 12 Bangladeshi women from the location.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ankleshwar City, Dr Kushal Ozha, said that after the prostitution racket was busted, the Superintendent of Police Bharuch formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the case.

During the two-month long investigation, the SIT found that women from Bangladesh were being lured and illegally transported across the border to various states, including Gujarat, Ozha said.