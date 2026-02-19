ETV Bharat / bharat

Criticising Govt Not Disaffection Against India: Delhi HC Told On Challenge To UAPA

New Delhi: Criticism of the government, as long as it does not incite violence, was completely permitted in a democracy and cannot amount to "disaffection against India" to justify invoking UAPA, Foundation for Media Professionals on Thursday contended before the Delhi High Court. The high court on Thursday began hearing a challenge to certain provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Senior advocate Arvind Data appeared on behalf of the petitioner association before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, and contended that the "vague" nature of "disaffection" in the UAPA put citizens, especially journalists, in a "boundless sea of uncertainty" and was therefore arbitrary.

Datar said the petition assailed UAPA's section 2(1)(o)(iii) on "unlawful activity" which "causes or intended to cause disaffection against India" as well as the blanket prohibition on anticipatory bail under section 43D(4).

The petition, he added, also challenged the validity of proviso to section 43D (5) as it allowed a trial court to rely on a police case diary, a document having no evidentiary value, to deny bail.

"We are more specifically concerned as journalists … So basically, journalist articles, which criticise a particular policy, unfortunately have invoked imprisonment in our cases, and we have a complete table of journalists who are in jail. Some have been granted bail on bail, but some are still incarcerated ... for criticising policies," said the senior counsel.

"At the heart of it is (that) a journalist is under the constant fear that any kind of criticism would amount to disaffection towards India. I may criticise a mining policy. I may criticise any particular policy. It may show India in a bad light. But as long as they are not inciting violence (or) promoting violence, it is not unlawful. That's democracy," he added.

Underlining a citizen's freedom of speech under the Constitution, Datar submitted that "disaffection", being "undefined", "unexplained" and "without any boundary", was capable of the "grossest" abuse.