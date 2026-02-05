ETV Bharat / bharat

At Critical Minerals Meet In US, EAM Jaishankar Flags Supply Chain Risks, Conveys India's Support To FORGE

New Delhi: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, on Wednesday underlined the risks of "over-dependence" on a few countries for critical minerals and called for stronger international cooperation to build resilient and reliable supply chains.

Addressing the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC, attended by delegations from more than 50 countries, Jaishankar said excessive concentration in critical mineral supply chains posed serious challenges for global economic security. He specifically mentioned that there is a need to "de-risk" these supply chains through structured international collaboration.

Highlighting India's approach, Jaishankar pointed to initiatives including the National Critical Minerals Mission, Rare Earth Corridors, and the need for responsible commerce. He also conveyed India's support for the US-backed FORGE initiative on critical minerals to diversify sourcing and processing.

"Spoke at the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC today (Wednesday). Underlined challenges of excessive concentration and the importance of de-risking supply chains through structured international cooperation. Highlighted India's efforts towards greater resilience through initiatives including National Critical Minerals Mission, Rare Earth Corridors and responsible commerce. Conveyed India’s support to the FORGE initiative on critical minerals," Jaishankar said in a post on X.