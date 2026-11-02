ETV Bharat / bharat

Critical Defence Ministry Meeting, Involving Rajnath Singh, Military Chiefs, MPs, To Begin At Fort Rajwada Hotel, Jaisalmer

Fort Rajwada Hotel, Jaisalmer ( ETV Bharat )

Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jaisalmer for three days, starting today. He will arrive in Jaisalmer by a special aircraft around 5 pm this evening.

The district administration, police, and security agencies have intensified preparations for his visit. An important meeting of the Ministry of Defence’s Consultative Committee will be held from November 2 to 4 at the Fort Rajwada Hotel in the city. During this meeting, various critical issues concerning the nation's defence and security will be deliberated upon.

Gathering Of Military Officials, Including CDS The meeting is set to be attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and top-ranking military officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as by 24 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. Discussions are expected to cover the country's strategic challenges, national security, and various other defence-related topics. Defence Preparedness & The Western Border The meeting will feature in-depth discussions on the modernisation of the Indian Army, indigenous defence equipment, new technologies, the Army’s strategic capabilities, and future security challenges. A review will also be conducted regarding security preparedness along the western border with Pakistan, as well as the progress of ongoing development projects in the border regions. The hosting of this meeting in Jaisalmer — whose location is of significant strategic importance — is considered highly consequential for the nation’s defence preparedness and the security of its western frontier. Security Arrangements In Place