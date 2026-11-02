Critical Defence Ministry Meeting, Involving Rajnath Singh, Military Chiefs, MPs, To Begin At Fort Rajwada Hotel, Jaisalmer
Meeting will feature in-depth discussions on modernisation of the Indian Army, indigenous defence equipment, new technologies, Army’s strategic capabilities, and future security challenges, reports Tanmay.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jaisalmer for three days, starting today. He will arrive in Jaisalmer by a special aircraft around 5 pm this evening.
The district administration, police, and security agencies have intensified preparations for his visit. An important meeting of the Ministry of Defence’s Consultative Committee will be held from November 2 to 4 at the Fort Rajwada Hotel in the city. During this meeting, various critical issues concerning the nation's defence and security will be deliberated upon.
Gathering Of Military Officials, Including CDS
The meeting is set to be attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and top-ranking military officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as by 24 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. Discussions are expected to cover the country's strategic challenges, national security, and various other defence-related topics.
Defence Preparedness & The Western Border
The meeting will feature in-depth discussions on the modernisation of the Indian Army, indigenous defence equipment, new technologies, the Army’s strategic capabilities, and future security challenges. A review will also be conducted regarding security preparedness along the western border with Pakistan, as well as the progress of ongoing development projects in the border regions.
The hosting of this meeting in Jaisalmer — whose location is of significant strategic importance — is considered highly consequential for the nation’s defence preparedness and the security of its western frontier.
Security Arrangements In Place
In view of this VVIP visit, the police and administration are on high alert. Security arrangements are being strengthened along the route from the airport to the Fort Rajwada Hotel. Security agencies will maintain surveillance over key thoroughfares, the hotel premises, and the surrounding areas.
Additional police personnel will be deployed at Hotel Fort Rajwada and its surrounding areas, as well as to manage security and traffic. The traffic police are also making preparations to ensure smooth traffic flow during the movement of the VVIPs. Traffic diversions will be implemented on certain routes, as required.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shivhare said comprehensive security arrangements are being put in place by the police for the Defence Minister's visit. All relevant officials have been issued the necessary instructions. The security arrangements from the airport to the event venue will be effectively monitored to ensure that the visit concludes in a peaceful and orderly manner.
Special surveillance will be maintained over sensitive locations and transit routes, with senior police officers overseeing the security apparatus. Meanwhile, the Army and other security agencies will also remain on high alert, working in close coordination.
Final Preparations Underway At Hotel
Preparations for the crucial Ministry of Defence meeting at the hotel are in their final stages. The hotel management is making special arrangements to accommodate the Union Ministers, MPs, and top military officials attending the meeting. The venue, conference halls, guest reception areas, and other essential facilities are being readied. Under the supervision of security agencies and administrative officials, the final touches are being applied to the arrangements within the hotel premises.
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