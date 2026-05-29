Criminal’s Dream Escape From Haryana Hospital Turns Nightmare For Police Personnel
A notorious criminal was undergoing treatment in Karnal Civil Hospital while in police custody. He covered himself with a white bedsheet and escaped.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Karnal: He was injured. He was hospitalised. He was under tight security. Yet, he succeeded in escaping and employed to his advantage the Dhurandhar dialogue: "Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon."
This dramatic scene was witnessed at the local Civil Hospital. A notorious criminal, Gurjit Singh, a resident of Kharar, Punjab, was undergoing treatment here while in police custody. Astonishingly, despite having suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, the criminal managed to hoodwink four police personnel and vanish in the dead of night.
According to the police, the incident occurred during the intervening night of May 28 and 29 (around midnight). The accused employed a method straight out of a movie to make his exit from the hospital. He covered himself with a white bedsheet to avoid arousing suspicion among passersby or on CCTV cameras. Four police constables had been deployed to monitor him within the hospital ward. Yet, despite their presence, the criminal successfully managed to slip away.
Following an encounter, the Karnal police had arrested Gurjit on May 25. During the exchange, a bullet fired by the police in self-defence struck the criminal in the leg, leading to his admission to the hospital. The police had planned to formally arrest him and seek his remand from the court once his treatment was complete. However, before they could do so, he exposed the glaring flaws in the security arrangements and ran away.
Gurjit is no ordinary criminal. He has been a persistent headache for the police forces of four states across the country: Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. The police had been searching for him in connection with an incident involving indiscriminate firing and an attempted robbery at a petrol pump in Taraori just 23 days ago. He was the prime accused in five major petrol pump robbery cases across the Haryana districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sonipat and Palwal.
The news of the incident has prompted an investigation by the police department. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement regarding this incident.
Hospital Principal Medical Officer Balwan Singh said, "We received a call from DSP Rajiv at 4 am on Friday, following which the CCTV footage was handed over to the police. Roadblocks have been set up at the district borders to apprehend the culprit, and special teams have been constituted. The alleged negligence of the police personnel on duty is also being investigated."
The police are tracing the culprit's escape route based on the CCTV footage.
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