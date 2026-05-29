ETV Bharat / bharat

Criminal’s Dream Escape From Haryana Hospital Turns Nightmare For Police Personnel

Karnal: He was injured. He was hospitalised. He was under tight security. Yet, he succeeded in escaping and employed to his advantage the Dhurandhar dialogue: "Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon."

This dramatic scene was witnessed at the local Civil Hospital. A notorious criminal, Gurjit Singh, a resident of Kharar, Punjab, was undergoing treatment here while in police custody. Astonishingly, despite having suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, the criminal managed to hoodwink four police personnel and vanish in the dead of night.

According to the police, the incident occurred during the intervening night of May 28 and 29 (around midnight). The accused employed a method straight out of a movie to make his exit from the hospital. He covered himself with a white bedsheet to avoid arousing suspicion among passersby or on CCTV cameras. Four police constables had been deployed to monitor him within the hospital ward. Yet, despite their presence, the criminal successfully managed to slip away.

Following an encounter, the Karnal police had arrested Gurjit on May 25. During the exchange, a bullet fired by the police in self-defence struck the criminal in the leg, leading to his admission to the hospital. The police had planned to formally arrest him and seek his remand from the court once his treatment was complete. However, before they could do so, he exposed the glaring flaws in the security arrangements and ran away.