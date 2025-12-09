ETV Bharat / bharat

Criminal With Karnataka Links Killed In Shamli Encounter, As UP Police Cracks Down On Dacoit Gangs

Shamli: Uttar Pradesh Police on December 8 killed notorious criminal Samayadeen alias Sama in Shamli. He was wanted in multiple states and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

The encounter took place late Monday night in Bhaisani village under Thanabhawan police station limits. Police marked this as a significant breakthrough, even as they crack down on organised dacoit gangs active in western UP.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) N P Singh, for nearly 10 days, police received intelligence inputs and distress calls on the emergency number Dial 112, as dacoit gangs grew increasingly active along the Saharanpur-Shamli border. People reported several sightings of suspicious groups near fields, brick kilns, and deserted structures. In response, police teams from Thanabhawan, Babri, and Garhi Pukhta stations, increased night patrols.

On Monday night, police received a concrete tip-off that six armed criminals were hiding in a small cottage near an abandoned brick kiln in Bhaisani, while planning a major robbery in the area. They formed a joint team and moved to the location. According to the police, when they began cordoning off the area, the criminals opened fire, triggering a retaliatory exchange that injured a constable.

During the gunfight, 35-year-old Samayadeen, one of the most active gang members and the mastermind of several robberies, suffered critical injuries. Police rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Thanabhawan, then referred him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

With his five armed associates still on the run, blockades and night patrols have been intensified across neighbouring police station areas, while the SP has declared the tracing of the remaining criminals his top priority, deploying multiple teams on the hunt for them.

From the encounter site, they recovered a 9 mm pistol, a .32 bore pistol, and a 315 bore homemade firearm. They also found six empty and four live 315 bore cartridges. Police said these weapons indicate the gang’s readiness for high-risk robbery.