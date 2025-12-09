Criminal With Karnataka Links Killed In Shamli Encounter, As UP Police Cracks Down On Dacoit Gangs
UP Police kill interstate criminal Samayadeen in a Shamli encounter, who carried a Rs 50,000-reward and had links to Karnataka, while his five accomplices fled.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST
Shamli: Uttar Pradesh Police on December 8 killed notorious criminal Samayadeen alias Sama in Shamli. He was wanted in multiple states and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.
The encounter took place late Monday night in Bhaisani village under Thanabhawan police station limits. Police marked this as a significant breakthrough, even as they crack down on organised dacoit gangs active in western UP.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) N P Singh, for nearly 10 days, police received intelligence inputs and distress calls on the emergency number Dial 112, as dacoit gangs grew increasingly active along the Saharanpur-Shamli border. People reported several sightings of suspicious groups near fields, brick kilns, and deserted structures. In response, police teams from Thanabhawan, Babri, and Garhi Pukhta stations, increased night patrols.
On Monday night, police received a concrete tip-off that six armed criminals were hiding in a small cottage near an abandoned brick kiln in Bhaisani, while planning a major robbery in the area. They formed a joint team and moved to the location. According to the police, when they began cordoning off the area, the criminals opened fire, triggering a retaliatory exchange that injured a constable.
During the gunfight, 35-year-old Samayadeen, one of the most active gang members and the mastermind of several robberies, suffered critical injuries. Police rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Thanabhawan, then referred him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.
With his five armed associates still on the run, blockades and night patrols have been intensified across neighbouring police station areas, while the SP has declared the tracing of the remaining criminals his top priority, deploying multiple teams on the hunt for them.
From the encounter site, they recovered a 9 mm pistol, a .32 bore pistol, and a 315 bore homemade firearm. They also found six empty and four live 315 bore cartridges. Police said these weapons indicate the gang’s readiness for high-risk robbery.
Criminal Network Across States
Police said Samayadeen’s criminal activities were not confined to UP, but extended to Karnataka. After repeatedly coming under the scanner in UP, he had moved to the southern state.
Even in Karnataka, he committed criminal offences. This led the police there to issue lookout alerts. He lived in Janata Colony, Urukere, in Tumakuru district, before moving to Jakhla village in Kaithal, Haryana, possibly to evade arrest.
His Aadhaar card, found at the spot, listed a Karnataka address, confirming his interstate movement to avoid detection. He was originally from Mohalla Raizadgan in Kandhla, Shamli.
Criminal History
According to SP Singh, police in Shamli alone had registered over 23 cases against the dead fugitive. These included dacoity, armed robbery, extortion, and even murder. He joined several gangs operating in western UP and, over the years, honed his skills as a sharpshooter and planner.
In October, he narrowly escaped another police encounter in Shamli, in which one of his associates was killed. Investigators believe he was reorganising his gang and preparing a major strike ahead of the winter harvest season, as this period usually sees higher cash flows in rural areas.
Also Read: