Criminal Responsible For Gunning Down Executive Officer Shot Dead: Bhagalpur SSP
Police claim the incident happened during weapon recovery, accused first opened fire, cops only acted in self-defence; DSP among three police personnel injured.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police shot dead a history-sheeter, Ramdhani Yadav, in an encounter in Bhagalpur in the early hours of Wednesday. He and his associates had allegedly killed Sultanganj municipal council executive officer Krishna Bhushan Kumar and seriously injured council chairperson Rajkumar Guddu on Tuesday evening.
Ramdhani was the husband of Sultanganj municipal council deputy chairperson Neelam Devi. Sources said he wanted to get tenders for work within the municipality’s jurisdiction.
Three police officers, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two inspectors, were injured in the incident that occurred at a place under the Sultanganj police station area around 2:30 am. The police team had come under fire while trying to recover the firearms used in the murder of the municipal council executive officer.
Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Kumar Yadav said that Ramdhani’s involvement in Krishna’s murder had been ascertained with the help of CCTV cameras in and around the municipal council office.
“The Superintendent of Police (SP) formed three teams and started conducting raids to nab the culprits involved in the executive officer’s killing. The routes leading out of the district were also being monitored due to which they could not flee. Ramdhani and a few of his associates then reached the police station and surrendered,” the SSP said.
The police officers took Ramdhani and his associates into custody and started questioning them. After some time, they all moved out to recover the firearms used in the attack on the municipal council executive officer and chairperson.
“Our team reached a place as guided by Ramdhani. Some of his aides hiding there started firing on the police. Ramdhani and his associates, who had been taken into custody, tried to escape under the cover of fire. Our men retaliated in self-defence and Ramdhani was injured. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the Bhagalpur SSP told reporters.
Incidentally, the place where the cross-firing happened is just around a hundred metres from Ramdhani’s house and around 200 metres from Sultanganj police station.
The injured police officers have been identified as DSP Navin Kumar and inspectors Parmeshwar Kumar and Mrityunjay Kumar.
Meanwhile, the Bihar government has announced Rs 25 lakh as financial help to the family of Krishna and last rites with full state honours. His wife is an additional district magistrate in Uttar Pradesh.
Background Leading To Encounter
On Tuesday, two criminals had barged into the Nagar Parishad (Municipal Council) office in Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, and opened fire. During the incident, Krishna Bhushan Kumar, the executive officer of the Sultanganj Nagar Parishad, and its chairman, Rajkumar Guddu, suffered gunshot wounds. Immediately after the attack, both men were rushed to the Sultanganj Referral Hospital, from where they were shifted to Mayaganj. Krishna Bhushan Kumar succumbed to his injuries while en route to Mayaganj. The chairman is currently undergoing treatment at the Mayaganj hospital.
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