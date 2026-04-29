ETV Bharat / bharat

Criminal Responsible For Gunning Down Executive Officer Shot Dead: Bhagalpur SSP

Patna: The Bihar Police shot dead a history-sheeter, Ramdhani Yadav, in an encounter in Bhagalpur in the early hours of Wednesday. He and his associates had allegedly killed Sultanganj municipal council executive officer Krishna Bhushan Kumar and seriously injured council chairperson Rajkumar Guddu on Tuesday evening.

Ramdhani was the husband of Sultanganj municipal council deputy chairperson Neelam Devi. Sources said he wanted to get tenders for work within the municipality’s jurisdiction.

Three police officers, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two inspectors, were injured in the incident that occurred at a place under the Sultanganj police station area around 2:30 am. The police team had come under fire while trying to recover the firearms used in the murder of the municipal council executive officer.

Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Kumar Yadav said that Ramdhani’s involvement in Krishna’s murder had been ascertained with the help of CCTV cameras in and around the municipal council office.

“The Superintendent of Police (SP) formed three teams and started conducting raids to nab the culprits involved in the executive officer’s killing. The routes leading out of the district were also being monitored due to which they could not flee. Ramdhani and a few of his associates then reached the police station and surrendered,” the SSP said.

The police officers took Ramdhani and his associates into custody and started questioning them. After some time, they all moved out to recover the firearms used in the attack on the municipal council executive officer and chairperson.