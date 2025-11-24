ETV Bharat / bharat

Criminal Law Can’t Be Used To Initiate Vindictive Proceedings To Settle Personal Scores: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said criminal law cannot become a platform for initiation of vindictive proceedings to settle personal scores and vendettas, while quashing a criminal case for offences under IPC section 420 (cheating) and section 406 (criminal breach of trust) against a Guwahati-based businessman.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said, “We find it apposite to mention the observations of this court in Vishal Noble Singh vs. State of Uttar Pradesh, (2024) wherein it was observed that in recent years the machinery of criminal justice is being misused by certain persons for their vested interests and for achieving their oblique motives and agenda. Courts have therefore to be vigilant against such tendencies and ensure that acts of omission and commission having an adverse impact on the fabric of our society must be nipped in the bud”.

The bench said while the complainant/respondent no.1 has made grave allegations against the appellant, he has failed to justify the same before this court. The bench said such actions would create significant divisions and distrust among people, while also placing an unnecessary strain on the judicial system, particularly criminal courts.

“Criminal law ought not to become a platform for initiation of vindictive proceedings to settle personal scores and vendettas. The appellant-accused therefore, in our view, could not be attributed any mens rea and therefore, the allegations levelled by the prosecution against the appellant-accused are unsustainable”, said the apex court.

The apex court said in Inder Mohan Goswami (2007), it was held by this court that the court must ensure that criminal prosecution is not used as an instrument of harassment or for seeking private vendetta or with an ulterior motive to pressurise the accused.

The bench said it was further held by this court that it is neither possible nor desirable to lay down an inflexible rule that would govern the exercise of inherent jurisdiction. “We are of the firm opinion that to continue the criminal proceedings against the appellant-accused herein would cause undue harassment to him because as observed hereinabove, no prima facie case for the offence under Sections 406 or 420 of the IPC is made out”, said the bench.

The bench, while perusing the complaint and the evidence, said that the ingredients for offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust are not made out against businessman Inder Chand Bagri and complainant Jagadish Prasad Bagri has other remedies under civil law to set aside the sale deed of the disputed property and claim damages for violation of his contractual rights.