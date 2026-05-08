ETV Bharat / bharat

Crimes By Foreigners On Rise; Bangladeshis, Nigerians Lead: NCRB Data

New Delhi: India witnessed a steady rise in crimes committed by foreigners, particularly those from Bangladesh and Nigeria, over the last two years, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

A total of 2,792 cases were registered against foreign nationals in 2024, compared to 2,546 cases in 2023, marking an increase of 9.7 per cent. The 2023 figures themselves had shown a sharp 21.2 per cent rise over 2022, when 2,100 such cases were reported.

The data reveals that violations under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act continued to account for the highest number of offences. In 2024, 1,301 cases, or 46.6 per cent of all crimes by foreigners, were registered under these laws. This was slightly higher than 2023, when 1,234 cases, or 48.5 per cent of the total, fell under the same category.

Visa Violations, Forged Documents, Immigration Offences On Rise

Cases under the Passport Act also recorded an increase. In 2024, 544 cases were registered under the Act, accounting for 19.5 per cent of all offences by foreigners, compared to 451 cases or 17.7 per cent in 2023.

The NCRB statistics indicate growing concerns over illegal stay, visa violations, forged travel documents and immigration-related offences involving foreign nationals in India.

Bangladeshi nationals accounted for the highest number of foreign accused among SAARC countries in both years. In 2024, a total of 3,091 Bangladeshi nationals were booked across various offences, compared to 3,214 in 2023. Despite the marginal decline, Bangladeshis continued to dominate the list of foreign accused in India.

The data showed that in 2024, 1,676 Bangladeshi nationals were booked under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act, while another 1,283 were booked under the Passport Act. Bangladeshi nationals were also linked to offences such as cheating (20 cases), forgery (50), narcotics-related offences (19), and other IPC/BNS crimes (19).

In 2023, Bangladeshi nationals faced 2,169 cases under the Foreigners Act and 897 under the Passport Act. They were also accused in 30 human trafficking cases, 58 forgery cases and 17 narcotics cases.

Nigerian nationals emerged prominently among African countries, especially in drug-related crimes and cyber offences. According to the NCRB data, 509 Nigerian nationals were accused in various cases in India in 2024, which is a sharp rise from the previous year’s number of 472.

Nigerians Top Drug, Cheating, Cyber Offences

NCRB data for 2023 showed that 472 Nigerian nationals were accused in various cases in India. Of these, 260 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, making drug offences the single largest category involving Nigerians.