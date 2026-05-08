Crimes By Foreigners On Rise; Bangladeshis, Nigerians Lead: NCRB Data
Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act account for the highest number of offences; cases under NDPS Act also on rise, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India witnessed a steady rise in crimes committed by foreigners, particularly those from Bangladesh and Nigeria, over the last two years, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
A total of 2,792 cases were registered against foreign nationals in 2024, compared to 2,546 cases in 2023, marking an increase of 9.7 per cent. The 2023 figures themselves had shown a sharp 21.2 per cent rise over 2022, when 2,100 such cases were reported.
The data reveals that violations under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act continued to account for the highest number of offences. In 2024, 1,301 cases, or 46.6 per cent of all crimes by foreigners, were registered under these laws. This was slightly higher than 2023, when 1,234 cases, or 48.5 per cent of the total, fell under the same category.
Visa Violations, Forged Documents, Immigration Offences On Rise
Cases under the Passport Act also recorded an increase. In 2024, 544 cases were registered under the Act, accounting for 19.5 per cent of all offences by foreigners, compared to 451 cases or 17.7 per cent in 2023.
The NCRB statistics indicate growing concerns over illegal stay, visa violations, forged travel documents and immigration-related offences involving foreign nationals in India.
Bangladeshi nationals accounted for the highest number of foreign accused among SAARC countries in both years. In 2024, a total of 3,091 Bangladeshi nationals were booked across various offences, compared to 3,214 in 2023. Despite the marginal decline, Bangladeshis continued to dominate the list of foreign accused in India.
The data showed that in 2024, 1,676 Bangladeshi nationals were booked under the Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act, while another 1,283 were booked under the Passport Act. Bangladeshi nationals were also linked to offences such as cheating (20 cases), forgery (50), narcotics-related offences (19), and other IPC/BNS crimes (19).
In 2023, Bangladeshi nationals faced 2,169 cases under the Foreigners Act and 897 under the Passport Act. They were also accused in 30 human trafficking cases, 58 forgery cases and 17 narcotics cases.
Nigerian nationals emerged prominently among African countries, especially in drug-related crimes and cyber offences. According to the NCRB data, 509 Nigerian nationals were accused in various cases in India in 2024, which is a sharp rise from the previous year’s number of 472.
Nigerians Top Drug, Cheating, Cyber Offences
NCRB data for 2023 showed that 472 Nigerian nationals were accused in various cases in India. Of these, 260 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, making drug offences the single largest category involving Nigerians.
As many as 136 Nigerian nationals were booked under the Foreigners Act while 259 were booked in Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.
In 2023, 81 Nigerian nationals were booked under the Foreigners Act while 64 were accused in cheating cases and 22 under the Information Technology Act, indicating a significant presence in cyber-related offences and online fraud investigations.
The data also reflected the growing involvement of foreign nationals in economic and document-related crimes. Forgery, cheating, passport violations and cyber offences together formed a substantial chunk of the total cases registered against foreigners.
Security agencies have repeatedly flagged illegal immigration, document forgery networks, cyber fraud syndicates and narcotics trafficking as major challenges linked to transnational criminal activity.
The NCRB figures, however, are likely to intensify the debate around border management, visa monitoring and enforcement against illegal stay and organised foreign-linked crime networks operating in India.
Stricter Immigration Laws, Deportation Drives, Surveillance
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has intensified action against foreign nationals involved in crimes, illegal stay, narcotics trafficking, cyber fraud and document forgery through a combination of stricter immigration laws, deportation drives, surveillance and coordination with state police forces.
Under the new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs has expanded powers to detect, detain and deport foreign nationals found violating Indian laws. The law authorises Foreigners Tribunals and state authorities to place suspected illegal immigrants in holding or detention centres pending deportation.
The Centre has also directed states and Union Territories to identify illegal immigrants, verify their nationality within fixed timelines and initiate deportation proceedings.
Recent MHA instructions asked states to complete verification of suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar within 30 days, failing which deportation action can begin. The Ministry is also simultaneously probing organised networks that help foreign nationals obtain fake Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, passports and voter IDs.
Apart from immigration enforcement, agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and cybercrime units are also targeting transnational criminal networks involving hawala, narcotics trafficking, online scams and forged documentation.
Also Read: