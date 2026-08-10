Cricketer Rishabh Pant Reaches Out To Uttarakhand Chief Minister For Land To Set Up Academy And Farmhouse
The wicketkeeper-batsman posted on X stating that he has been looking for land but has been unable to purchase it due to the complications involved.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Dehradun: Cricketer Rishabh Pant has reached out to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami airing the problems he is facing in purchasing land in the hill state. The wicketkeeper-batsman posted on social media platform X on Friday and Saturday while being in Sri Lanka stating that he has been looking for land in Uttarakhand for several years but has been unable to purchase it due to the complications involved.
Pant reminded the Chief Minister of the assurances given by the Uttarakhand government to provide land. He clarified that he is not asking the government for free land and wished to purchase it. However, the process is so complicated that he has to seek direct intervention and guidance from the Chief Minister.
Pant’s family friend and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar told ETV Bharat, “Rishabh is emotionally attached to Uttarakhand. He has been trying to acquire land in the state for a long time. Late last night, he became emotional and expressed his views on social media tagging the Chief Minister. His desire is not just to buy land but also to establish his base in Uttarakhand and do something for the young sports talent in the state."
Umesh further stated, “Rishabh wants to acquire land in Dehradun, Mussoorie, Nainital or another hilly region and establish a cricket academy along with a farmhouse. The academy's purpose is not only to provide cricket training but also to provide opportunities for Uttarakhand players who, due to a lack of resources and proper training, struggle to reach the big stage.”
He said that cricket is gaining popularity among the youth in remote areas of the state but there is a lack of modern training, fitness facilities and expert coaching. Therefore, an initiative by an international player to establish a cricket academy in the state could prove crucial for the state's sports infrastructure.
“Pant's search for land should not be viewed solely as a personal need but also in relation to the future of sports in Uttarakhand,” he added.
The MLA pointed out that the government provides land on lease for setting up industries and other development projects as per the rules. Therefore, it should also find a way to implement the proposal of an international player like Rishabh Pant within the established regulations.
He said that Rishabh is not only the pride of Uttarakhand but also of the country and if he wishes to stay in the state and build an academy to train the youth in cricket, Uttarakhand will benefit.
“However, compliance with the law and land-related provisions is mandatory in matters related to land allotment or lease. If the government wishes, it can clarify the options available within existing regulations for such projects. The most important point in this matter is that Pant wants clarity in the land acquisition process rather than any special favours from the government,” he added.
Rishabh’s case has come to light at a time when the Uttarakhand government claims to be committed to promoting sports in the state and providing a better platform for the young talent. The state's sports policy emphasises strengthening sports culture, identifying local talent, providing training and facilities to athletes and linking sports with employment opportunities. The policy, along with the concept of ‘sports for all’ calls for identifying talent at the village and local levels and providing them access to high-level training.
The government is also in the process of formulating a new state sports policy in 2026 for which it has sought public suggestions. Rishabh’s complaint raises the larger question of whether the state needs to simplify and make land-related processes for sports-based projects and athletes more transparent.
Rishabh was born in Roorkee and has emerged as a sports icon among the youth of Uttarakhand. In August 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appointed him as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand with the intention to inspire youth towards sports and a healthy lifestyle.
Following the Chamoli disaster in February 2021, Rishabh announced to donate his match fee from the Chennai Test against England for the relief and rescue efforts besides appealing to the public to come forward to help. These actions demonstrate his emotional and social connection with Uttarakhand.
His domestic cricket journey began in Delhi and he did not play for the Uttarakhand team. Therefore, he has established an inspirational image for the state's youth through his international achievements and public role.
On being appointed as Uttarakhand's brand ambassador, there was talk of him inspiring the state's youth and sports talent. Umesh disclosed, “At that time, the state government had promised to provide land for the academy. Now, he is himself expressing his desire to acquire land in Uttarakhand and start a cricket academy. This could be an opportunity for the government to develop clear policies and procedures for such sports projects within existing regulations”.
It needs to be pointed out that the circle rate of land is not uniform across Dehradun district and varies depending on the land's location, road connectivity, land use and regional conditions.
Advocate Asif disclosed that the new circle rate list for Dehradun district is effective from October 5, 2025. The circle rate is not the actual market price which can be significantly higher.
To understand Rishabh’s case, it's also important to understand Uttarakhand's land laws that are different from those in other states. Following changes in 2025, the land purchase process for outsiders has become more stringent. Under the new provisions, individuals from outside Uttarakhand are barred from purchasing agricultural and horticultural land in 11 districts of the state with Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar being exempted.
A non-resident is permitted to purchase land for residential use up to a maximum of 250 sq m in non-municipal areas. He or she has to submit an affidavit stating that the individual or his family has not previously purchased land within this limit in the state. Furthermore, the purpose for which the land is being purchased, its land use and whether permission from a competent authority is required for the purchase are also important. Large businesses, hotels, industries or other special projects may have different provisions and permissions. In such cases, land purchase and lease cannot be viewed as the same thing as leasing land is also subject to the relevant land use and government permission rules.
This is why, if Rishabh wants to acquire land for a project like a farmhouse and a cricket academy, the questions arise around the category of land, the district and the permissions required.
All eyes are now on what stance Dhami will adopt on the matter. Umesh said, “I haven’t yet discussed this issue with the Chief Minister but will soon raise it with him. Rishabh deeply loves Uttarakhand. He wants to stay in the state and contribute to the development of its talent. The government now has two options. It can clarify the current legal hurdles related to his land purchase or it can explore the legal options available for projects like his proposed cricket academy.”