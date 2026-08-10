ETV Bharat / bharat

Cricketer Rishabh Pant Reaches Out To Uttarakhand Chief Minister For Land To Set Up Academy And Farmhouse

Dehradun: Cricketer Rishabh Pant has reached out to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami airing the problems he is facing in purchasing land in the hill state. The wicketkeeper-batsman posted on social media platform X on Friday and Saturday while being in Sri Lanka stating that he has been looking for land in Uttarakhand for several years but has been unable to purchase it due to the complications involved.

Pant reminded the Chief Minister of the assurances given by the Uttarakhand government to provide land. He clarified that he is not asking the government for free land and wished to purchase it. However, the process is so complicated that he has to seek direct intervention and guidance from the Chief Minister.

Pant’s family friend and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar told ETV Bharat, “Rishabh is emotionally attached to Uttarakhand. He has been trying to acquire land in the state for a long time. Late last night, he became emotional and expressed his views on social media tagging the Chief Minister. His desire is not just to buy land but also to establish his base in Uttarakhand and do something for the young sports talent in the state."

Umesh further stated, “Rishabh wants to acquire land in Dehradun, Mussoorie, Nainital or another hilly region and establish a cricket academy along with a farmhouse. The academy's purpose is not only to provide cricket training but also to provide opportunities for Uttarakhand players who, due to a lack of resources and proper training, struggle to reach the big stage.”

He said that cricket is gaining popularity among the youth in remote areas of the state but there is a lack of modern training, fitness facilities and expert coaching. Therefore, an initiative by an international player to establish a cricket academy in the state could prove crucial for the state's sports infrastructure.

“Pant's search for land should not be viewed solely as a personal need but also in relation to the future of sports in Uttarakhand,” he added.

The MLA pointed out that the government provides land on lease for setting up industries and other development projects as per the rules. Therefore, it should also find a way to implement the proposal of an international player like Rishabh Pant within the established regulations.

He said that Rishabh is not only the pride of Uttarakhand but also of the country and if he wishes to stay in the state and build an academy to train the youth in cricket, Uttarakhand will benefit.

“However, compliance with the law and land-related provisions is mandatory in matters related to land allotment or lease. If the government wishes, it can clarify the options available within existing regulations for such projects. The most important point in this matter is that Pant wants clarity in the land acquisition process rather than any special favours from the government,” he added.

Rishabh’s case has come to light at a time when the Uttarakhand government claims to be committed to promoting sports in the state and providing a better platform for the young talent. The state's sports policy emphasises strengthening sports culture, identifying local talent, providing training and facilities to athletes and linking sports with employment opportunities. The policy, along with the concept of ‘sports for all’ calls for identifying talent at the village and local levels and providing them access to high-level training.

The government is also in the process of formulating a new state sports policy in 2026 for which it has sought public suggestions. Rishabh’s complaint raises the larger question of whether the state needs to simplify and make land-related processes for sports-based projects and athletes more transparent.