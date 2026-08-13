ETV Bharat / bharat

Left AAP As I Wasn't Being Heard, Don't Care About Labels: Harbhajan

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh has revealed that his decision to switch from the AAP to the BJP was driven by the frustration of not being heard at his former party, which has a lot to explain on Punjab's debilitating drug abuse problem.

In a podcast interview with PTI at its headquarters, the 46-year-old off-spin legend also talked about the aggressive protests that took place outside his house in Jalandhar following the move.

Harbhajan was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the AAP in 2022, but he, along with six others from the party, joined the BJP in April this year.

"When (current Punjab Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann asked me to join AAP, it was to represent the party in the Rajya Sabha and raise issues related to sports. I had made it clear at that time itself that I would only talk about sports and would not discuss politics, as it is not my job," he recalled.

Harbhajan Singh speaking to PTI (Source: PTI)

"The only reason I joined AAP was that it was giving me a chance to promote sports not just in Punjab but nationally. But when I tried to present my ideas, I was not heard in the party. My ideas remained just ideas," he elaborated.

Harbhajan said he eventually got fed up at being sidelined despite trying hard to present his vision to the party.

"...the work for which I joined AAP was not getting done. Even if a small step had been taken in the direction that I suggested, I would not have left. But my very reason for joining the party was not getting fulfilled. That's why I left because nobody was responding to my suggestions," he said.

The AAP had reacted sharply to the setback, accusing the deserting MPs of betrayal. Harbhajan's home was targeted with protests, including the burning of his effigy. Asked about the incident, Harbhajan said he would not like to name names, as it was easy to understand who the protesters could have been.

"Everybody knows who those people were and where they came from, I need not say anything. The common man of this country knows me for my cricket and has given me so much love, why would they burn my effigy or write 'Traitor' outside my house. Whom did I betray?" he asked.