Cricket Bodies Should Have Ex-Cricketers, Why Get Those Who Don’t Even Know The Game: SC
The CJI emphasised that if the association wanted to expand its membership to 300, those slots should have been reserved for renowned, retired international players.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent over the management of sports bodies by non-experts, saying that cricket associations should be led by retired cricketers rather than those who "do not even know how to handle a bat".
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi represented the petitioners, including the MCA and NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar.
The bench declined to tinker with the Bombay High Court order, which had stayed the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) elections, originally scheduled for January 6, citing allegations of "nepotism and favouritism".
The bench was hearing pleas including the one filed by the MCA against the high court order. The CJI observed that sports associations exist because of the athletes, not the administrators. “Cricket is not because of (the authorities), it is because of the cricketers. The hockey association is known because of the hockey players. At least this much respect should be given to them," he added.
The bench questioned the sudden surge in the MCA’s membership, and, pointing to the records, added that the association had 164 members between 1986 and 2023, but saw a massive influx of new members immediately thereafter.
“From 1986 to 2023, you had 164 members, and from 2023 onwards, you made a bumper draw?" the CJI asked. Singhvi submitted that a committee headed by a retired judge had overseen the process, rejected 48 members while inducting others.
It was argued before the bench that the charity commissioner had appointed an administrator without consulting the cabinet. The CJI emphasised that if the association wanted to expand its membership to 300, those slots should have been reserved for renowned, retired international players.
The CJI said the country has outstanding cricketers and those who have retired were the best in line. "Who are you bringing? Those who do not even know the game... do not even know how to handle a bat. Don't make us express our sentiments too much on what is happening," said the CJI.
The apex court allowed the petitioners to withdraw their pleas and directed them to raise all contentions before the Bombay High Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday.
The legal battle began when former Indian cricketer and BJP leader Kedar Jadhav approached the Bombay High Court. Jadhav alleged that the voter list was being "rigged" by the sudden addition of nearly 401 members. According to Jadhav’s petition, many of the new inductees are close relatives or business associates of NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar.