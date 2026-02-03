ETV Bharat / bharat

Cricket Bodies Should Have Ex-Cricketers, Why Get Those Who Don’t Even Know The Game: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent over the management of sports bodies by non-experts, saying that cricket associations should be led by retired cricketers rather than those who "do not even know how to handle a bat".

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi represented the petitioners, including the MCA and NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar.

The bench declined to tinker with the Bombay High Court order, which had stayed the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) elections, originally scheduled for January 6, citing allegations of "nepotism and favouritism".

The bench was hearing pleas including the one filed by the MCA against the high court order. The CJI observed that sports associations exist because of the athletes, not the administrators. “Cricket is not because of (the authorities), it is because of the cricketers. The hockey association is known because of the hockey players. At least this much respect should be given to them," he added.

The bench questioned the sudden surge in the MCA’s membership, and, pointing to the records, added that the association had 164 members between 1986 and 2023, but saw a massive influx of new members immediately thereafter.