Crew Failed To Control Passenger Train At Red Signal: Initial Probe Into Chhattisgarh Collision

New Delhi: The crew of a passenger train that collided with a stationary freight train in Chhattisgarh failed to control it at a red signal, according to the findings of a preliminary probe into the incident conducted by railway experts.

The local MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train rammed into a stationary goods train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, killing 11 people, including the loco pilot, and injuring several others.

"Crew of train no. 68733 (MEMU Local) failed to control the train at danger signal no AJ-5 and collided with the rear brake van (last coach) of train no. N/MDIT (goods train)," the initial probe report said.

It added that the crew of train number 68733 was responsible for not controlling the train at the right time and right position before the danger signal, and committing an SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger) violation -- an instance of overshooting a red signal. The probe report was prepared by five experts, though only three have signed it. The official representing the signal and telecom department has not signed the report.

The findings said the MEMU train, containing eight coaches (six passenger coaches and two motor coaches on either end), departed at 3:48 pm from platform number 2 of the Gevra station towards the Bilaspur station on the "UP" line.

It overshot a red signal and collided with the rear brake van of a 59-wagon goods train standing at the next red signal at 3:50 pm, the report said. The impact was so severe that the brake van of the goods train capsized completely and half of the motor coach (locomotive) of the passenger train climbed onto the wagon next to the brake van.