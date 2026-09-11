CREST-IDFC First Bank Fraud: CBI Files Chargesheet Against IFoS Officer, Wife
The wife of the accused, IFoS officer Naveen Srivastava, served as director of the company, a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement.
By PTI
Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against an IFoS officer who served as CEO of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) and his wife for alleged misappropriation of Rs 75.4 crore of government funds from IDFC First Bank accounts, officials said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also named Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. as an accused. The wife of the accused, Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Naveen Srivastava, served as director of the company, a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement.
The funds were allegedly misappropriated from CREST accounts with IDFC First Bank. The total quantum of the fraud in the case is Rs 75.4 crore, the spokesperson said.
According to the investigation, during his tenure as CREST CEO, Srivastava entered into a criminal conspiracy with the other accused, allegedly misappropriated society funds and received illegal gratification by indulging in criminal misconduct as a public servant.
"His wife, who is the director of M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., and the company have also been charge-sheeted for abetting the offence and for being part of the criminal conspiracy," the spokesperson said. The company allegedly received Rs 95 lakh of the defrauded amount and further used the same to acquire immovable property, the statement said.
The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as bribery, criminal misconduct and abetment under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018. Srivastava has been arrested by the CBI in the case and remains in judicial custody.
The CBI took over the case from the Chandigarh administration and has filed chargesheets against 13 other accused in this case. It is one of the three cases connected with the larger banking fraud at the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh.
In the first case, government funds worth approximately Rs 504 crore belonging to eight departments and organisations of the government of Haryana were siphoned off through forged and non-existent fixed deposits and through fraudulent debit transactions.
"Further, the CBI has also taken over the case pertaining to Smart City/Chandigarh Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh UT, and has filed a chargesheet against 07 accused persons for defrauding the municipal corporation to the tune of Rs 78 crore," it said.
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