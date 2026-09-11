ETV Bharat / bharat

CREST-IDFC First Bank Fraud: CBI Files Chargesheet Against IFoS Officer, Wife

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against an IFoS officer who served as CEO of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) and his wife for alleged misappropriation of Rs 75.4 crore of government funds from IDFC First Bank accounts, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also named Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. as an accused. The wife of the accused, Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Naveen Srivastava, served as director of the company, a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement.

The funds were allegedly misappropriated from CREST accounts with IDFC First Bank. The total quantum of the fraud in the case is Rs 75.4 crore, the spokesperson said.

According to the investigation, during his tenure as CREST CEO, Srivastava entered into a criminal conspiracy with the other accused, allegedly misappropriated society funds and received illegal gratification by indulging in criminal misconduct as a public servant.

"His wife, who is the director of M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., and the company have also been charge-sheeted for abetting the offence and for being part of the criminal conspiracy," the spokesperson said. The company allegedly received Rs 95 lakh of the defrauded amount and further used the same to acquire immovable property, the statement said.