ETV Bharat / bharat

Creation, Nurturing And Continuity Of Life Are Impossible Without Motherhood: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without motherhood, describing it as the foundation of human civilisation, according to a press release.

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the concluding session of the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Enlightenment Meeting on "Contemporary Motherhood" at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

According to the release, Bhagwat observed that asking a man to speak on motherhood was "a paradox" as motherhood is a domain that naturally belongs to women. He noted that Vishwa Mangalya Sabha had already held extensive deliberations on the subject and referred to the contributions of thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in highlighting the significance of motherhood.

Emphasising the enduring relevance of the institution of motherhood, Bhagwat said, "The creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without motherhood," adding that a mother is a child's first teacher and remains the strongest source of emotional strength throughout life. He further said that while human beings possess the power of thought, it is mothers who guide that thought in the right direction.

The RSS chief also stressed the importance of strengthening family life and encouraging meaningful conversations within households. According to the release, he said parents should patiently answer their children's questions, continue expanding their own knowledge and lead by example, noting that children learn more through conduct than instruction.