Creating Ruckus In Parliament Or Assembly Does Not Make One A Great Leader: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised fact-based debates and parliamentary decorum at Rajasthan Assembly’s 75th anniversary, urging MLAs to prioritize public interests and democratic values.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Jaipur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that rushing into the well of the House to create a ruckus does not make one a great leader and that “meaningful speeches and reasoned debates within the House constitute the true identity of a public representative.”
Addressing the gathering during the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th anniversary of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Birla urged legislators to uphold parliamentary decorum and embrace democratic values.
“The more MLAs study, listen, and grasp the depth of issues, the more effectively they can voice the public’s concerns in the House. Speeches delivered in the House are read and remembered for years; therefore, public representatives should uphold the tradition of dignified and fact-based debate,” he said.
Birla also termed the constructive criticism essential for democracy, saying it. “The Legislative Assembly is the most effective platform for raising public issues. The more meaningful the questions, the greater the accountability of the administration,” he said.
लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ने राजस्थान विधान सभा के गौरवशाली 75 वर्ष पूर्ण होने के ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम ‘विधायी गौरव यात्रा – वर्तमान एवं पूर्व विधायकों का समागम’ के उद्घाटन सत्र को संबोधित किया।— Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) July 15, 2026
इस अवसर पर लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ने उल्लेख किया कि राजस्थान विधान सभा उनके लिए विधायी… pic.twitter.com/v0Usn9CWMS
Sharing his own experience as a legislator, Birla said, “After becoming a legislator in 2003, I learned parliamentary procedures by listening to senior leaders. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is my first school of learning, where I acquired knowledge of democratic values and parliamentary decorum.”
According to him, the Rajasthan Assembly has long been a premier institution fostering democratic values, dialogue, and consensus-building.
Highlighting the responsibility of the speaker's office, Birla said that maintaining restraint, composure, and impartiality under all circumstances is the presiding officer’s greatest responsibility. “There is a need to inculcate a culture of study, dialogue, and dignified debate to strengthen democracy and accountability,” he said.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, addressing the Amrit Mahotsav, praised the Assembly’s “glorious history” and called it a source of pride for Rajasthan.
“All public representatives should fulfil the expectations of the state’s 80 million citizens by working together. While differences of opinion may exist, the public interest must always remain paramount,” he said.
“Every minute of the House proceedings should be utilised for the public good, with MLAs dedicating more time to addressing the people's issues.” He noted that “in a democracy, governments change, but the resolve to serve the public remains constant", Sharma said.
He also recalled leaders like Maharana Pratap and Meera Bai and noted that the body has brought transformative changes in social justice, education, land reforms, and infrastructure development.
“Initiatives like ‘Vande Mataram', the Constitution Gallery, Youth Parliament, and Children's Parliament are further strengthening democracy.” Sharma said maintaining public trust is “the greatest responsibility of every public representative", he said.
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