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Creating Ruckus In Parliament Or Assembly Does Not Make One A Great Leader: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th anniversary of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. ( X/@RajAssembly )

Jaipur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that rushing into the well of the House to create a ruckus does not make one a great leader and that “meaningful speeches and reasoned debates within the House constitute the true identity of a public representative.”

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th anniversary of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Birla urged legislators to uphold parliamentary decorum and embrace democratic values.

“The more MLAs study, listen, and grasp the depth of issues, the more effectively they can voice the public’s concerns in the House. Speeches delivered in the House are read and remembered for years; therefore, public representatives should uphold the tradition of dignified and fact-based debate,” he said.

Birla also termed the constructive criticism essential for democracy, saying it. “The Legislative Assembly is the most effective platform for raising public issues. The more meaningful the questions, the greater the accountability of the administration,” he said.

Sharing his own experience as a legislator, Birla said, “After becoming a legislator in 2003, I learned parliamentary procedures by listening to senior leaders. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is my first school of learning, where I acquired knowledge of democratic values and parliamentary decorum.”