ETV Bharat / bharat

Creamy Layer Row: Centre Awaiting SC's Directions Before Proceeding With Service Allocation

New Delhi: The Centre is awaiting directives from the Supreme Court on the implementation challenges arising from the top court's March 11 judgment concerning criteria for determining the creamy layer status of Other Backward Classes (OBC) civil services candidates, sources said on Sunday.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sought directions to allow the government to proceed with service allocation to the 958 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for CSE-2025 on the basis of the OBC creamy-layer determination applied before the March 11 verdict.

The DoPT's plea arises from the top court's judgement in Union of India vs Rohith Nathan case.

In its verdict, the top court, among other things, held that 'creamy layer' status for reservation of OBCs cannot be decided solely based on parental income and treating similarly placed employees of private entities and PSUs differently from government employees, for deciding reservation, would amount to hostile discrimination.

According to sources, the department and all training institutes are fully prepared to allocate services to candidates of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 and start the foundation course at the earliest.

The delay in the course commencement will have no bearing on the seniority, gradation or other service conditions of CSE-2025 candidates, they said.

The CSE 2025 results were declared on March 6 -- five days before the judgment was delivered.

In the wake of the results, the DoPT examined the implementation challenges arising from the Supreme Court's March 11 judgment, covering implications for service and cadre allocation, existing seniority and gradation, past recruitment, and the implementation of the OBC reservation policy.

In view of these challenges, on August 24, the department filed a Miscellaneous Application with the top court, seeking clarification and directions on implementation of the judgment, the sources said.

The results of CSE-2025 were declared while service allocation for the examination was yet to be finalised.

Since service allocation is difficult to undo once made, the DoPT has sought directions from the Supreme Court before proceeding further, the sources said.

The judgment dismissed the civil appeals preferred by the Union of India and directed the creation of supernumerary posts to accommodate the respondents and intervenors in the case within six months, in accordance with the principles laid down by the court.

During the intervening period, the DoPT examined the judgment's implications for various recruitments, including service and cadre allocation based on the CSE-2025, as well as orders passed by various high courts and tribunals.

The matter required holistic examination in consultation with stakeholders, including the UPSC, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the Ministry of Law and Justice, the sources said.

The exercise also involved collating data of candidates across fourteen CSE years and assessing the implications for existing seniority and gradation, potential cascading claims, and the OBC reservation policy across the country, they said.

The department observed that implementation of the judgment could have a widespread impact on the OBC reservation policy across the country, as well as on recruitments undertaken by other Union government departments and state governments.