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Crackdown Before CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Dhruv Rathee Among 500 Detained In Delhi

Detained CJP supporters during a demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Saturday. ( PTI )

Delhi Police detained around 500 people on Saturday ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka when they landed in Delhi. The CJP condemned these pre-emptive arrests, calling them a violation of freedom of movement and demanding the unconditional release of all detained leaders and activists.

Earlier in the morning, authorities detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, CJP’s legal team head Ratna Singh and three other lawyers, digital creator and journalist Kavya Karnatac, and many activists and content creators.

Rathee was taken from his home in Haryana’s Gurugram Sector 56 early in the morning. Around 50 officers entered his Central Vihar apartment and detained him in front of his mother. Ratna Singh and her legal team were kept in a car surrounded by more than 25 officers, with no explanation provided. Police picked up Kavya Karnatac and several others at locations like Dhaula Kuan before they could reach Jantar Mantar. The police action extended beyond Delhi. In Uttar Pradesh, authorities cancelled over 70 trains to prevent people from joining the protest, including major services like the Shiv Ganga Express and Varanasi-Delhi Special, leaving thousands stranded. In Agra, at least 180 people, including leaders from CJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party and farmer groups, were put under house arrest. Police assigned two officers per person to monitor those identified as likely to travel to Delhi and flagged over 200 vehicles, sharing details with Delhi border checkpoints. CJP Calls for Peaceful Protest Responding to the detentions, CJP issued a 12-point advisory urging supporters to remain peaceful, resist provocation, and follow lawful instructions. "Maintain peace at all times. Do not engage in violence, physical confrontations, threats or intimidation, irrespective of provocation," the advisory stated. On social media, the group declared, "Jantar Mantar 2.0 has begun" and renewed their demand for the release of those in custody. A detained CJP supporter during a demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)