Crackdown Before CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Dhruv Rathee Among 500 Detained In Delhi
Authorities halt protest plans by detaining key organisers, restricting travel, and closely monitoring social media activity across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Delhi Police detained around 500 people on Saturday ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka when they landed in Delhi. The CJP condemned these pre-emptive arrests, calling them a violation of freedom of movement and demanding the unconditional release of all detained leaders and activists.
Earlier in the morning, authorities detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, CJP’s legal team head Ratna Singh and three other lawyers, digital creator and journalist Kavya Karnatac, and many activists and content creators.
Delhi Protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained Soon After Landing#AbhijeetDipke #CJPProtest #SauravDas #AshutoshRanka pic.twitter.com/Tj0pXPZvAe— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 10, 2026
Rathee was taken from his home in Haryana’s Gurugram Sector 56 early in the morning. Around 50 officers entered his Central Vihar apartment and detained him in front of his mother.
Ratna Singh and her legal team were kept in a car surrounded by more than 25 officers, with no explanation provided. Police picked up Kavya Karnatac and several others at locations like Dhaula Kuan before they could reach Jantar Mantar.
The police action extended beyond Delhi. In Uttar Pradesh, authorities cancelled over 70 trains to prevent people from joining the protest, including major services like the Shiv Ganga Express and Varanasi-Delhi Special, leaving thousands stranded.
In Agra, at least 180 people, including leaders from CJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party and farmer groups, were put under house arrest. Police assigned two officers per person to monitor those identified as likely to travel to Delhi and flagged over 200 vehicles, sharing details with Delhi border checkpoints.
🚨 ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT 🚨— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026
Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/hXl6bzh53i
CJP Calls for Peaceful Protest
Responding to the detentions, CJP issued a 12-point advisory urging supporters to remain peaceful, resist provocation, and follow lawful instructions. "Maintain peace at all times. Do not engage in violence, physical confrontations, threats or intimidation, irrespective of provocation," the advisory stated. On social media, the group declared, "Jantar Mantar 2.0 has begun" and renewed their demand for the release of those in custody.
Delhi Police reported that about 500 people were detained as they arrived in groups from across the city, with around 50 reportedly having criminal records. The city was divided into 20 zones, each with a temporary detention centre, most set up in stadiums. Across all districts, police sources say over 600 people with criminal backgrounds have been picked up as a preventive measure.
Delhi sealed its entry points, closed 45 Metro stations, and heavily deployed police at intersections and on roads leading to Jantar Mantar. Authorities also increased surveillance outside the homes of suspected organisers and those likely to mobilise crowds.
CJP’s protest aimed to highlight alleged manipulation of the voter list and issues with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, especially problems with Form 6, used for voter registration. Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing security concerns and existing prohibitory orders.
Despite this, many still tried to gather at Jantar Mantar, but police detained them amid heavy barricading and security.
Some protesters who reached the site said they felt compelled to speak out. One woman, holding a placard, said Jantar Mantar symbolises India’s true spirit and gives people courage to demand justice. She credited her 60-year-old mother for inspiring her to join, feeling the country is no longer what it once was. Another student, detained with friends, said she was not part of the protest but had come only to support others.
Police described their actions as preventive, aimed at avoiding any disturbance of law and order. Most detainees have not been given reasons for their detention and are being held in temporary facilities. As of now, no official word has been given on when those detained will be released.
The city remains on alert, with travel restrictions, closed stations, and heavy police presence across Delhi and parts of UP.
Also Read:
- Clampdown In Capital: 25,000+ Troops On Ground, 45 Metro Stations Shut, 250 Trains Cancelled, Internet Off
- LIVE Delhi Protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained Inside Plane; Dhruv Rathee Picked From Gurugram Home
- Delhi High Court Orders Virtual Hearings At Two Courts Ahead Of October 10 Protest