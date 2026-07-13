ETV Bharat / bharat

CR Patil Calls for Stronger Water Security, Greater Public Participation At National Water Resources Conference

Union Minister of Jal Shakti C. R. Patil along with other BJP Leaders takes part in "Pragati Path Yatra" as part of the celebrations of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, in Guwahati on June 11. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Monday stressed the need to strengthen India's water security through water conservation, efficient irrigation, dam safety, improved water governance, and greater coordination among states while addressing the All-India Conference of Senior Secretaries of Water Resources Departments of States and Union Territories.

The conference, organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, brought together senior officials from states, Union Territories, and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to review national water programmes and strengthen Centre-State coordination.

Addressing the gathering, Patil said India must prioritise water conservation, improve water-use efficiency in irrigation, ensure dam safety, strengthen water governance, adopt modern technologies and promote better coordination among states to enhance the country's water security.

He also spoke about the public participation in the Centre's "Catch the Rain" campaign, which is aimed at promoting water conservation across the country.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Patil said productive discussions were held with senior officials from states and Union Territories on critical issues concerning the water sector.