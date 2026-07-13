ETV Bharat / bharat

CR Patil Calls for Stronger Water Security, Greater Public Participation At National Water Resources Conference

Patil said productive discussions were held with senior officials from states and Union Territories on critical issues concerning the water sector.

CR Patil Calls for Stronger Water Security, Greater Public Participation At National Water Resources Conference
Union Minister of Jal Shakti C. R. Patil along with other BJP Leaders takes part in "Pragati Path Yatra" as part of the celebrations of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, in Guwahati on June 11. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Monday stressed the need to strengthen India's water security through water conservation, efficient irrigation, dam safety, improved water governance, and greater coordination among states while addressing the All-India Conference of Senior Secretaries of Water Resources Departments of States and Union Territories.

The conference, organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, brought together senior officials from states, Union Territories, and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to review national water programmes and strengthen Centre-State coordination.

Addressing the gathering, Patil said India must prioritise water conservation, improve water-use efficiency in irrigation, ensure dam safety, strengthen water governance, adopt modern technologies and promote better coordination among states to enhance the country's water security.

He also spoke about the public participation in the Centre's "Catch the Rain" campaign, which is aimed at promoting water conservation across the country.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Patil said productive discussions were held with senior officials from states and Union Territories on critical issues concerning the water sector.

Patil said the suggestions and deliberations at the conference would provide fresh momentum to reforms in India's water sector and help ensure more scientific and effective management of water resources.

The conference reviewed the progress of several major initiatives of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, including the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) Scheme, the nationwide "Catch the Rain" campaign, revised project appraisal guidelines for irrigation, multipurpose and flood management projects, and implementation of reservoir rule curves to improve dam operations and safety.

Officials also discussed the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF), completion of Dam Safety Evaluation (CDSE) under the Dam Safety Act, 2021 by December 2026, progress of irrigation censuses across states and Union Territories, and the proposed framework for Model State Water Awards.

The conference provided a platform for states and Union Territories to share best practices, discuss implementation challenges and, evolve coordinated strategies to accelerate reforms in the water sector.

Read More:

  1. Citizen Feedback On Water Conservation Works Open Till July 31
  2. Urban River Management Plans Completed For 13 Cities To Execute River Centric Planning
  3. Tamil Nadu Assembly Unanimously Opposes Mekedatu Dam; CM Vijay Urges Centre To Reject Karnataka Project

TAGGED:

JAL SHAKTI MINISTRY
WATER SECURITY AND CONSERVATION
NATIONAL WATER MISSION
CR PATIL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.