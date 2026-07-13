CR Patil Calls for Stronger Water Security, Greater Public Participation At National Water Resources Conference
Patil said productive discussions were held with senior officials from states and Union Territories on critical issues concerning the water sector.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Monday stressed the need to strengthen India's water security through water conservation, efficient irrigation, dam safety, improved water governance, and greater coordination among states while addressing the All-India Conference of Senior Secretaries of Water Resources Departments of States and Union Territories.
The conference, organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, brought together senior officials from states, Union Territories, and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to review national water programmes and strengthen Centre-State coordination.
Addressing the gathering, Patil said India must prioritise water conservation, improve water-use efficiency in irrigation, ensure dam safety, strengthen water governance, adopt modern technologies and promote better coordination among states to enhance the country's water security.
He also spoke about the public participation in the Centre's "Catch the Rain" campaign, which is aimed at promoting water conservation across the country.
Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Patil said productive discussions were held with senior officials from states and Union Territories on critical issues concerning the water sector.
Patil said the suggestions and deliberations at the conference would provide fresh momentum to reforms in India's water sector and help ensure more scientific and effective management of water resources.
The conference reviewed the progress of several major initiatives of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, including the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) Scheme, the nationwide "Catch the Rain" campaign, revised project appraisal guidelines for irrigation, multipurpose and flood management projects, and implementation of reservoir rule curves to improve dam operations and safety.
Officials also discussed the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF), completion of Dam Safety Evaluation (CDSE) under the Dam Safety Act, 2021 by December 2026, progress of irrigation censuses across states and Union Territories, and the proposed framework for Model State Water Awards.
The conference provided a platform for states and Union Territories to share best practices, discuss implementation challenges and, evolve coordinated strategies to accelerate reforms in the water sector.
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