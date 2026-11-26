CPP Chief Sonia Gandhi To Review Parliament Strategy With Senior Congress Leaders On Nov 27
After the Congress firms up its stand, it will consult the INDIA bloc to forge a common stand.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi will firm up the grand old party’s strategy for the special session of parliament Nov 30 to Dec 2, allegedly to push the delimitation bill with senior leaders on Nov 27.
An emergent meeting of Congress parliamentary strategy group was called on Thursday shortly after the government announced the reconvening of the Lok Sabha on Nov 30 and the Rajya Sabha on Dec 2.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will attend the strategy session along with senior floor leaders.
Although the centre’s announcement mentioned 'urgent government business' as the agenda of the special session, Congress insiders said it is most likely to pass the controversial delimitation bill that was earlier defeated by a united opposition in April.
Once the Congress firms up its stand, it will also hold consultations with the INDIA bloc allies to forge a common opposition stand over the issue, the party insiders said.
Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain said the NDA government’s earlier delimitation bill had been defeated, but the Centre had been trying hard since then to manufacture a majority through illegal means like splitting parties and stealing their symbols. The lawmaker said the NDA government was formed in 2024 with the crutches of Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and hence failed to get its bill passed in April.
"The NDA government has been crutches of JD(U) and TDP since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They tried to pass the delimitation bill earlier but it was defeated by a united opposition. Since then the government has been trying hard to manufacture a majority through illegal means. In the process it caused a split in parties and stole their symbol," Hussain told ETV Bharat.
"The government has not announced its agenda for the special session, but I think it is the delimitation bill. We will first discuss our strategy on Friday and later consult our allies," he said.
The legislation is a constitutional amendment bill and needs the support of at least two-thirds of the lawmakers present and voting in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. On April 17, during an extended budget session of parliament, 298 Lok Sabha MPs had voted in favour of the bill while 230 lawmakers had voted against the legislation, causing it to be defeated.
Since then INDIA bloc leaders had been expressing concern over source-based hints from the government that it was about to convene a special session to pass the key legislation but the suspense ended on Thursday.
Recently, government sources had claimed they had discussed the bill with several opposition parties, including DMK, YSRCP, SP, NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT, AIMIM and BJD. The DMK, YSRCP, SP, NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT, AIMIM and BJD. The NDA, it seems, is banking on six SSUBT and 20 TMC Lok Sabha lawmakers who rebelled against their parties. The NDA was also eying the support of the 22 DMK Lok Sabha MPs after the former Congress ally parted ways with it after the state elections.
Of late, there had been speculation that the INDIA bloc ally NCP-SP might support the NDA over the controversial bill, but nothing has been confirmed by party MP Supriya Sule. The government sources had claimed they had the support of 15-18 more lawmakers than the required numbers to pass the key bill.
"All the issues will be discussed at the strategy meeting," said an AICC functionary.
The bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850. Earlier, it was linked to the women’s reservation bill that gives 33 percent seats to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The women’s reservation bill was passed by the parliament with full support of the opposition in 2023.
Congress insiders said they have a four-point response to the government: give women quota in the current House, freeze delimitation for 25 years, complete fresh Census and call an all party meet to discuss the sensitive issue.
"Delimitation has happened in the past also but there is a way of doing it. The government does not come clean with its plans and does not consult the opposition on key issues," Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Javed told ETV Bharat.
The timing of the special session also created confusion in the minds of the opposition lawmakers as the government should have announced the dates for the regular winter session of parliament which started on Dec 1 in 2025. It means the special session would be an extension of the monsoon session that has not been prorogued till date. It may also mean the government freezes the regular winter session.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh said the government move seemed undemocratic as the special session was announced on the Constitution Day and no prior consultation had been done with the opposition lawmakers.
"This is undemocratic. They announced the session on Constitution Day when the entire nation vowed to protect the Constitution. The INDIA bloc is together on certain aspects of the bill. There should be no 50 percent seat hike as suggested earlier and that the delimitation bill should not be linked to the women’s reservation. We had backed the women’s reservation bill and would want one third seats to be reserved for them in the current house of 543," Sandosh told ETV Bharat.
The CPI lawmaker said he had not received any draft of the revised delimitation bill from the government and may be open to one.
"If they are bringing the same old bill, it will be clear no from us. If there is a new formula we will see. As of now the stand of most opposition parties is already in public domain and is unlikely to change," said Sandosh.
The INDIA bloc had said that the southern and north-eastern states had concerns over the 50 percent seat increase formula suggested in the delimitation bill that was defeated in April. The formula was based on the 2011 census, a sticking point with the opposition which wanted any delimitation to be based on fresh census.
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