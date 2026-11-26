ETV Bharat / bharat

CPP Chief Sonia Gandhi To Review Parliament Strategy With Senior Congress Leaders On Nov 27

New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi will firm up the grand old party’s strategy for the special session of parliament Nov 30 to Dec 2, allegedly to push the delimitation bill with senior leaders on Nov 27.

An emergent meeting of Congress parliamentary strategy group was called on Thursday shortly after the government announced the reconvening of the Lok Sabha on Nov 30 and the Rajya Sabha on Dec 2.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will attend the strategy session along with senior floor leaders.

Although the centre’s announcement mentioned 'urgent government business' as the agenda of the special session, Congress insiders said it is most likely to pass the controversial delimitation bill that was earlier defeated by a united opposition in April.

Once the Congress firms up its stand, it will also hold consultations with the INDIA bloc allies to forge a common opposition stand over the issue, the party insiders said.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain said the NDA government’s earlier delimitation bill had been defeated, but the Centre had been trying hard since then to manufacture a majority through illegal means like splitting parties and stealing their symbols. The lawmaker said the NDA government was formed in 2024 with the crutches of Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and hence failed to get its bill passed in April.

"The NDA government has been crutches of JD(U) and TDP since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They tried to pass the delimitation bill earlier but it was defeated by a united opposition. Since then the government has been trying hard to manufacture a majority through illegal means. In the process it caused a split in parties and stole their symbol," Hussain told ETV Bharat.

"The government has not announced its agenda for the special session, but I think it is the delimitation bill. We will first discuss our strategy on Friday and later consult our allies," he said.

The legislation is a constitutional amendment bill and needs the support of at least two-thirds of the lawmakers present and voting in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. On April 17, during an extended budget session of parliament, 298 Lok Sabha MPs had voted in favour of the bill while 230 lawmakers had voted against the legislation, causing it to be defeated.

Since then INDIA bloc leaders had been expressing concern over source-based hints from the government that it was about to convene a special session to pass the key legislation but the suspense ended on Thursday.

Recently, government sources had claimed they had discussed the bill with several opposition parties, including DMK, YSRCP, SP, NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT, AIMIM and BJD. The DMK, YSRCP, SP, NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT, AIMIM and BJD. The NDA, it seems, is banking on six SSUBT and 20 TMC Lok Sabha lawmakers who rebelled against their parties. The NDA was also eying the support of the 22 DMK Lok Sabha MPs after the former Congress ally parted ways with it after the state elections.

Of late, there had been speculation that the INDIA bloc ally NCP-SP might support the NDA over the controversial bill, but nothing has been confirmed by party MP Supriya Sule. The government sources had claimed they had the support of 15-18 more lawmakers than the required numbers to pass the key bill.