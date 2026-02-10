ETV Bharat / bharat

CPM MP John Brittas Criticises Centre's Move To Prohibit Questions On PM CARES

New Delhi: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas criticised the BJP-led Centre for not allowing any question on the PM CARES Fund, which the PMO said is entirely made up of voluntary public contributions and not any government allocation.

Earlier, on January 30, the Prime Minister’s Office issued instructions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on the issue. Brittas wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday and urged him to ‘summarily’ reject such directions to maintain the constitutional hierarchy between Parliament and the Executive.

The letter warned that preventing MPs from raising questions on funds that enjoy official patronage, public trust, and substantial contributions risks creating a “zone of opacity alien to Constitutional governance”.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Govt now says questions on PM CARES or PMNRF cannot be asked in Parliament as they are “not a Govt concern”. But the Govt’s own record says otherwise.