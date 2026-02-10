CPM MP John Brittas Criticises Centre's Move To Prohibit Questions On PM CARES
Brittas wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday and urged him to ‘summarily’ reject such directions.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas criticised the BJP-led Centre for not allowing any question on the PM CARES Fund, which the PMO said is entirely made up of voluntary public contributions and not any government allocation.
Earlier, on January 30, the Prime Minister’s Office issued instructions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on the issue. Brittas wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday and urged him to ‘summarily’ reject such directions to maintain the constitutional hierarchy between Parliament and the Executive.
The letter warned that preventing MPs from raising questions on funds that enjoy official patronage, public trust, and substantial contributions risks creating a “zone of opacity alien to Constitutional governance”.
In a post on X, he wrote, “Govt now says questions on PM CARES or PMNRF cannot be asked in Parliament as they are “not a Govt concern”. But the Govt’s own record says otherwise.
But the Govt’s own record says otherwise.
According to him, funds declared by the government itself, written into statute, and collecting thousands of crores of public and corporate money cannot be shielded from Parliamentary oversight by claiming they are “not a concern of the Government of India”.
Brittas argued that this position is not consistent and is incongruent with the government’s own records. He cited the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’s March 2020 office memorandum, which explicitly recognised PM CARES as a Central Government-established fund eligible for CSR contributions under the Companies Act.
"This Office Memorandum leaves no scope for ambiguity as to the Government’s own understanding of the nature and character of PM CARES,” Brittas wrote.
He added, “If PM CARES were truly a private fund outside Govt responsibility, not only would the 28.03.2020 Office Memorandum be false, but its specific incorporation into a central law would also be legally inconceivable.”
Brittas criticised the government saying when the government uses its own laws and office memoranda to legitimise funds - but then bars Parliament from questioning them – it is not procedure but evasion.