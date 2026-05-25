ETV Bharat / bharat

Disband NTA, Hand Over Exams Responsibility To Govt Agencies As Before, Says CPI(M)

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded on Monday that the National Testing Agency should be disbanded immediately and the responsibility to conduct examinations should be handed over to government agencies concerned as earlier. CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said his party will launch a nationwide movement against the NEET paper leak after discussing the same with all INDIA Bloc partners and other opposition parties.

“We will discuss this issue with other parties to explore the possibility to launch a nation-wide movement,” Baby told ETV Bharat.

“It is becoming clear that BJP leaders were behind the leakage of the NEET exam paper. This is not the first time that exam papers have been leaked after the Union government assigned the task of conducting exams to the National Testing Agency," he said.

"The NTA should be disbanded immediately, and the conduct of examinations should be decentralised, with the responsibility handed over to the government agencies concerned, as earlier. A thorough inquiry should be conducted on the leakage and all those guilty should be punished. Concrete steps to prevent any such leakage in the future should be enacted,” said Baby.

He said that the evaluation of the CBSE 12 answer sheets is proving to be another mishap due to the faulty process of digital evaluation.

“The government appears to be totally insensitive to the students and their future. Immediate steps should be taken to ensure that teachers are given all necessary facilities for checking the papers with due attention and care and students are not punished for no fault of theirs,” said Baby.

The Central Committee of the CPI(M) held its three-day-long meeting in the national capital, which concluded on Sunday.

The Central Committee also discussed the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections.