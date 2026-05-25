Disband NTA, Hand Over Exams Responsibility To Govt Agencies As Before, Says CPI(M)
M A Baby said that the evaluation of the CBSE 12 answer sheets is proving to be another mishap due to the faulty digital evaluation
Published : May 25, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded on Monday that the National Testing Agency should be disbanded immediately and the responsibility to conduct examinations should be handed over to government agencies concerned as earlier. CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said his party will launch a nationwide movement against the NEET paper leak after discussing the same with all INDIA Bloc partners and other opposition parties.
“We will discuss this issue with other parties to explore the possibility to launch a nation-wide movement,” Baby told ETV Bharat.
“It is becoming clear that BJP leaders were behind the leakage of the NEET exam paper. This is not the first time that exam papers have been leaked after the Union government assigned the task of conducting exams to the National Testing Agency," he said.
"The NTA should be disbanded immediately, and the conduct of examinations should be decentralised, with the responsibility handed over to the government agencies concerned, as earlier. A thorough inquiry should be conducted on the leakage and all those guilty should be punished. Concrete steps to prevent any such leakage in the future should be enacted,” said Baby.
He said that the evaluation of the CBSE 12 answer sheets is proving to be another mishap due to the faulty process of digital evaluation.
“The government appears to be totally insensitive to the students and their future. Immediate steps should be taken to ensure that teachers are given all necessary facilities for checking the papers with due attention and care and students are not punished for no fault of theirs,” said Baby.
The Central Committee of the CPI(M) held its three-day-long meeting in the national capital, which concluded on Sunday.
The Central Committee also discussed the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections.
“We had a preliminary discussion on the political, organisational and ideological reasons behind the recent election results,” said Baby.
He admitted that the Keralam defeat is a major setback for the CPI(M) and the Left.
According to Baby, the state committee of Keralam is already in the process of collecting opinions from various levels of the party to understand the reasons for the setback.
“All these opinions will be discussed threadbare in the state secretariat and state committee meetings that will be held from June 5 to 8 in Thiruvananthapuram. A team of Polit Bureau members will attend these meetings. On the basis of these discussions, corrective measures for the identified weaknesses will be undertaken, taking into confidence the entire party,” he said.
Baby said that in West Bengal, all the party units will meet and submit their opinions to the state committee, which will meet and finalise the review by the end of June. Tamil Nadu and Assam too will undertake similar exercises, he said.
“A broad feature of these election results is the consolidation of Hindutva communal forces in the society and their assumption of power in West Bengal. Though the BJP could only win nominal number of seats in Keralam and Tamil Nadu, their spread is a major concern. The victory of the RSS-BJP in West Bengal and its return to power in Assam are a matter of deep concern for all secular, progressive and democratic forces. The CPM will be in the forefront to defend peoples’ rights and ensure that communal harmony is protected,” Baby said.
Criticising Congress, Baby said the growth of right-wing forces necessitates the unity of all Left, progressive, secular, and democratic forces.
“The attitude of the Congress towards other opposition parties is not helpful in building the unity of secular forces in a united fight against the RSS-BJP, which is the need of the hour," he said.
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