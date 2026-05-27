ETV Bharat / bharat

CPM Workers Smash ED Vehicles After Raid At Pinarayi Vijayan's House, M A Baby Taken Into Custody

Thiruvananthapuram: High tension gripped Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers attacked three vehicles used by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which raided the residences of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In Delhi, CPM general secretary M A Baby was among the leaders taken into custody soon after the party organised a protest march to the ED office.

According to sources, soon after the raid concluded at Pinarayi Vijayan's rented house at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, CPM workers surrounded the ED convoy and attacked the vehicles using bricks and other objects. They also barged into Pinarayi’s residential premises. In response to the escalating situation, the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The violence erupted just as the ED's search team was preparing to leave the premises. The agitated protesters focused their anger on a taxi hired by the central agency. The front windshield of the vehicle was completely shattered after being repeatedly pelted with bricks.

The protesters also used their bare hands and blunt objects to smash the rear glass pane and rip off the side review mirrors. Despite a heavy police and central security presence, the crowd managed to block the convoy, turning the street outside the residence into a chaotic battlefield.

The driver of the ED vehicle sustained an eye injury. The driver has lodged an official complaint at the Thampanoor police station. According to sources, two vehicles, KL01 DA 296 and KL 22 S8016, suffered significant damage.

In his first reaction, Vijayan told reporters, "For a long time, the ED has wanted to conduct a search at my house. I feel that this search would give great satisfaction to certain people, especially to someone like Rahul Gandhi. The question Rahul Gandhi asked was why Pinarayi Vijayan's house is not being raided and why Pinarayi Vijayan is not being arrested. The BJP government has always been carrying out deliberate attacks against opposition leaders in the country."