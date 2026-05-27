CPM Workers Smash ED Vehicles After Raid At Pinarayi Vijayan's House, M A Baby Taken Into Custody
In Delhi, CPM general secretary M A Baby and other leaders were taken into custody after the party organized a march to the ED office
Published : May 27, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: High tension gripped Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers attacked three vehicles used by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which raided the residences of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
In Delhi, CPM general secretary M A Baby was among the leaders taken into custody soon after the party organised a protest march to the ED office.
According to sources, soon after the raid concluded at Pinarayi Vijayan's rented house at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, CPM workers surrounded the ED convoy and attacked the vehicles using bricks and other objects. They also barged into Pinarayi’s residential premises. In response to the escalating situation, the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
The violence erupted just as the ED's search team was preparing to leave the premises. The agitated protesters focused their anger on a taxi hired by the central agency. The front windshield of the vehicle was completely shattered after being repeatedly pelted with bricks.
The protesters also used their bare hands and blunt objects to smash the rear glass pane and rip off the side review mirrors. Despite a heavy police and central security presence, the crowd managed to block the convoy, turning the street outside the residence into a chaotic battlefield.
The driver of the ED vehicle sustained an eye injury. The driver has lodged an official complaint at the Thampanoor police station. According to sources, two vehicles, KL01 DA 296 and KL 22 S8016, suffered significant damage.
In his first reaction, Vijayan told reporters, "For a long time, the ED has wanted to conduct a search at my house. I feel that this search would give great satisfaction to certain people, especially to someone like Rahul Gandhi. The question Rahul Gandhi asked was why Pinarayi Vijayan's house is not being raided and why Pinarayi Vijayan is not being arrested. The BJP government has always been carrying out deliberate attacks against opposition leaders in the country."
"Strong protests against it have risen across the country. The Congress position is that the ED's intrusion against parties other than their own should continue. None of this is going to end us. We see this only as a beginning. No one should think that such actions can wipe us out. The emotions of the local people and party comrades were expressed here," he said.
"Whenever enemies were prepared to attack me, it was the party's strong support that I received. What the comrades proved today is that there has been no reduction in that support. This is our strength. Let us come together to face anything," he said.
In Delhi, Baby was dragged away by the police and taken into custody. Other CPM leaders, Vrinda Karat, Viju Krishnan, Ashok Dhawle and Mariam Dhawle were detained and removed by the police. The leaders started their march from the metro station gate to the ED office. The police stopped the leaders nearly 300 metres away from the ED headquarters.
Early on Wednesday, ED officials began simultaneous searches at Pinarayi Vijayan’s rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, his family home in Kannur and at the residence of the former tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas, in Kozhikode. The searches commenced around 6 AM with a large contingent of officials and under conditions of strict secrecy.
Former minister Mohamed Riyas is the son-in-law of Pinarayi Vijayan. The ED action came after the high court declined to quash the ED proceedings and cancellation of the summons issued by the central agency in the CMRL-Exalogic case.
The ED charge is that Exalogic, an IT firm owned by Veena T, daughter of the former chief minister, received Rs 1.72 crore from the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) over the years for IT services, which were never delivered.
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