Can 'Buddha' Tea Cups, 'Fidel' Caps Change Poll Fortunes? West Bengal CPIM Thinks So, Drawing Sneers

But for several years, the Leftists themselves had been feeling that people were avoiding Progressive Book Stall, instead of stepping into it. Even at Kolkata's annual Book Fair, where books worth lakhs of rupees are sold, people walk past their shop.

For decades, a temporary structure announcing the CPIM-run Progressive Book Stall could be seen near any public festival site, be it a rural fair or a Durga Puja pavilion in Kolkata. The shop, run by party faithful, would display classic Marxist theoretical and literary works, attracting locals to interact on an outreach platform that would also inspire Leftist consciousness among the people.

Several internal reviews later, change seems to be in the air. The task of raising the red flag has been entrusted to 'youngsters' like Minakshi Mukherjee and Shatarup Ghosh. The current Leftist youth leadership feels a change is necessary. And this is visible in how the party's most visible public outreach platform — the Progressive Book Stall — has changed, with signs of 'branded' individuals everywhere.

Asansol: Is the Communist Party of India (Marxist) finally, decisively moving away from one of its core beliefs — discouraging a "cult of personality" by promoting individual leaders as the party's social outreach? In West Bengal, they had once, half-heartedly, tried to project 'Brand Buddha' during the Chief Ministership of Buddhadev Bhattacharya, but it had failed to catch on then, and the party lost the next polls. Since then, not only have they been out of power in the state, the CPIM has also rapidly faded from its political landscape.

All that seems to have changed at the Progressive Book Stall put up the party at the century-old Shivaratri fair in Neamatpur at Asansol's neighbourhood of Kulti. The stall, being run by young men and women, not only has the usual books on display, but also a clutch of lifestyle products like coffee mugs, tea cups, pen stands, key chains, paper weights, etc., with photos of former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, music composer Salil Chowdhury, filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, playback singer Geeta Dutta, poet Sukanta Bhattacharya and more. There are the usual Che Guevara and Fidel Castro tees, of course, but now, you can also buy Fidel Castro-style patrol caps in green.

So why this sudden change? Pranayabikash Dhara, a youth leader at the stall in Neamatpur, said, "Times have changed, 'they' have changed, so we too have changed. We have placed several items alongside the books. Now, if we utter 'brand', some people will call it capitalist and a sellout. We're trying to convey the message that even icons like Salil Chowdhury, Ritwik Ghatak or Geeta Dutta were once leftists, and that we still follow the ideals they believed in. By selling items with their pictures, we are encouraging people to make the connection. The point is to promote left-wing, progressive thought, without adopting aggressive marketing strategies."

So, has the flow of people into the stall increased with the addition of these souvenirs? CPIM youth leader Pranay Bikash said, "Of course. Many people are getting excited. We've sold items worth several thousand rupees in the last 3-4 days. We're also talking with people, while spreading our message, which was our intent. And we've been successful in that."

Of course, in West Bengal's politicised atmosphere, especially with Assembly polls looming, no party misses a good jibe. And so it is here, with Indrani Mishra of the ruling Trinamool Congress, who is also a member of the Asansol Purnigam Mayor Parishad, commenting sarcastically, when asked about this change: "They have no other work. Politically, they are completely finished. That is why they are selling key rings and tea cups. But we will never be able to drink tea in a tea cup with Buddha Babu's picture."

Subrata Sinha, another local TMC leader who is also the party's West Burdwan district secretary, said, "Where we are promoting the developmental tide flowing throughout the state under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, they are selling key rings at fairs. What could be worse than this? Let them brand themselves with pictures of Buddha Babu and Ritwik Ghatak. The people have thrown the Leftists out, and there is no hope of their return."

Abhijit Acharya, a member of the BJP's district committee, was more forthright. He said, "Just as Buddha Babu has become history, so too has CPIM. Even if CPIM tries to come back with Buddha Babu's picture, it won't happen. Hence, our only request is, let's work together, join hands to oust TMC from the state in the next Assembly polls. We're keeping our door open for our Leftist brothers."