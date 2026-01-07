ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) MP Asks Jaishankar To Take Up Baby Ariha's Repatriation During German Chancellor's Visit

File Photo: CPI(M) MP John Brittas ( ANI )

By PTI

New Delhi: CPI(M) MP John Brittas has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to make an intervention to secure the repatriation of baby Ariha Shah, an Indian citizen who has remained in foster care in Germany for over four and a half years. Brittas highlighted that the girl, now nearly five years old, continues to remain under the custody of German Child Services even after a German hospital concerned categorically ruled out any evidence of abuse, and a court-appointed psychologist has recommended restoration of parental custody. The lawmaker's letter to the external affairs minister comes ahead of the scheduled two-day visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India on January 12-13. German authorities took custody of Ariha Shah on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, following allegations of physical abuse of the minor. Brittas said the visit of the German chancellor presents a timely and meaningful opportunity for constructive engagement on issues of mutual concern, including the protection of the rights of minor children, respect for family unity, and adherence to international child rights conventions.