ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Mouthpiece 'Ganashakti' Receives Bengal Govt Advertisement After 15 Years Following BJP's Rise to Power

Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s mouthpiece 'Ganashakti' on Saturday carried state government advertisements for the first time in 15 years following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise to power in the state under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The front page of the CPI(M) daily prominently featured a state government advertisement carrying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Additional government advertisements also appeared on the inner pages of the newspaper, including a full-page advertisement linked to Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

The development stunned many CPI(M) workers and supporters, as the party-run newspaper had allegedly been denied all state government advertisements throughout the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.

According to sources, 'Ganashakti' had not received a single state government advertisement since the Left Front lost power in 2011. The CPI(M) had repeatedly accused the Mamata Banerjee government of deliberately excluding the newspaper despite official advertising norms.

The issue had even reached the Calcutta High Court in 2014 after the CPI(M) challenged the denial of advertisements. The High Court had ruled that all newspapers recognised by the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI) were entitled to government advertisements in accordance with existing norms.