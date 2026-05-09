CPI(M) Mouthpiece 'Ganashakti' Receives Bengal Govt Advertisement After 15 Years Following BJP's Rise to Power
The front page of CPI(M) daily featured state government advertisement carrying photographs of PM Narendra Modi and newly sworn-in CM Suvendu Adhikari, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s mouthpiece 'Ganashakti' on Saturday carried state government advertisements for the first time in 15 years following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise to power in the state under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
The front page of the CPI(M) daily prominently featured a state government advertisement carrying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Additional government advertisements also appeared on the inner pages of the newspaper, including a full-page advertisement linked to Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.
The development stunned many CPI(M) workers and supporters, as the party-run newspaper had allegedly been denied all state government advertisements throughout the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.
According to sources, 'Ganashakti' had not received a single state government advertisement since the Left Front lost power in 2011. The CPI(M) had repeatedly accused the Mamata Banerjee government of deliberately excluding the newspaper despite official advertising norms.
The issue had even reached the Calcutta High Court in 2014 after the CPI(M) challenged the denial of advertisements. The High Court had ruled that all newspapers recognised by the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI) were entitled to government advertisements in accordance with existing norms.
However, the CPI(M) alleged that despite the court order, the Trinamool government never restored state advertisements to the newspaper.
Following the BJP's victory in West Bengal and the formation of the Suvendu Adhikari-led government on Saturday, state government advertisements have returned to the CPI(M) daily after a gap of one-and-a-half decades.
Party insiders believe the move could provide some financial relief to the newspaper, which had struggled for years due to the absence of state government advertisements.
Speaking on the issue, 'Ganashakti' editor and CPI(M) State Secretariat member Samik Lahiri said the newspaper was legally entitled to receive government advertisements.
"For the past 15 years, Mamata Banerjee's administration ignored the law and even disregarded High Court directions. After the change in government, advertisements have been released as per norms. That is how the system should function. However, nobody can predict what will happen in the future," Lahiri said.
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