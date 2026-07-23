ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | CPI(M) Paid Rs 6.97 Crore To Its Candidates For 2026 Assembly Elections, Rs 58 Lakh Less Than 2021

New Delhi: The amount paid by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to its candidates in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam witnessed a drastic decline of more than Rs 58 lakh compared to the 2021 Assembly polls in these states, reveals an analysis of the election expenditure statement.

As per the election expenditure submitted by the CPI(M) before the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the party paid Rs more than 6.97 crore (Rs 6,97,54,989) through different payment modes, including cash, cheque, demand draft, and RTGS, for the lastest assembly polls in the four states against over 7.56 crore (Rs 7,56,21,977) for the 2021 assembly elections, less than Rs 58,66,988.

Political parties are required to submit election expenditure statements for each general election to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly within 75 to 90 days of the completion of the election before the ECI.

All political parties must provide accurate disclosures regarding donations, including any lump sum amounts contributed to candidates for transparency and accountability. The ECI can initiate action if it detects any discrepancies in the reported amount.

Kerala

CPI(M) paid more than Rs 1.92 crore (Rs 1,92,95,000) for the 2026 assembly polls in Kerala compared to Rs 2,75,89,211 in 2021.

Tamil Nadu