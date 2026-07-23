Exclusive | CPI(M) Paid Rs 6.97 Crore To Its Candidates For 2026 Assembly Elections, Rs 58 Lakh Less Than 2021
The party had paid more than Rs 7.56 crore to its nominees for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam in 2021, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The amount paid by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to its candidates in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam witnessed a drastic decline of more than Rs 58 lakh compared to the 2021 Assembly polls in these states, reveals an analysis of the election expenditure statement.
As per the election expenditure submitted by the CPI(M) before the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the party paid Rs more than 6.97 crore (Rs 6,97,54,989) through different payment modes, including cash, cheque, demand draft, and RTGS, for the lastest assembly polls in the four states against over 7.56 crore (Rs 7,56,21,977) for the 2021 assembly elections, less than Rs 58,66,988.
Political parties are required to submit election expenditure statements for each general election to the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly within 75 to 90 days of the completion of the election before the ECI.
All political parties must provide accurate disclosures regarding donations, including any lump sum amounts contributed to candidates for transparency and accountability. The ECI can initiate action if it detects any discrepancies in the reported amount.
Kerala
CPI(M) paid more than Rs 1.92 crore (Rs 1,92,95,000) for the 2026 assembly polls in Kerala compared to Rs 2,75,89,211 in 2021.
Tamil Nadu
The expenditure for Tamil Nadu stood at over Rs 1.22 crore (Rs 1,22,70,000) in comparison with more than Rs 1.19 crore (Rs 1,19,37, 500) for 2021.
West Bengal
West Bengal witnessed an increase in the allocation, as the party paid over 3.69 crore (Rs 3,69,89,989) to its candidates against more than 3.52 crore ( Rs 3,52,60,256) in 2021. This translates to a total increase of Rs 17,29,733.
Assam
CPI(M) paid Rs 12,00,000 to a single candidate compared to Rs 8,35,000 in the 2021 assembly election.
The overall expenditure by the CPI(M) in the 2021 Assembly elections in these four states was more than Rs 9.5 crore, including expenses on public meetings. However, the figure for meeting expenses is yet to be made available for the 2026 Assembly elections.
Similarly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spent Rs 2,50,000 on its candidates for Kerala, while no amount was paid to its nominees in Assam, the expenditure statement filed before the ECI shows.
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