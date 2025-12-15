CPI(M) Demands Immediate Withdrawal of VB-GRAMG Bill, Says It Weakens MGNREGA
The CPI(M) said the Bill reduces the Centre’s responsibility for wage payments from 100 per cent to a 60:40 sharing arrangement for major states.
New Delhi: As the Central government has brought a new Bill to replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with a new job guarantee scheme, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday strongly opposed such a move and demanded immediate withdrawal of the Vikshit Bhatrat-Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAMG) Bill.
“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly opposes the Union government’s move to introduce the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-GRAMG Bill), which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The proposed bill completely negates the basic character of the MNREGA, which is a universal demand-driven law providing a limited right to work. It legally absolves the Union government from its responsibility to allocate funds according to the demand,” said Muralidharan, a central committee member of CPI (M), here.
He said that the government’s claim of increasing guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days is merely cosmetic.
“In reality, the Bill opens the door to the exclusion of large sections of rural households in the name of rationalisation of job cards. The provision allowing governments to suspend employment for up to 60 days during peak agricultural seasons will deny work to rural households when it is most needed and make them dependent on landlords. Mandating digital attendance at the workplace is bound to cause immense difficulties to workers, like loss of work, and denial of their rights,” he said.
According to CPI(M), a major concern is the proposed shift in the funding pattern. “The Bill reduces the Centre’s responsibility for wage payments from 100 per cent to a 60:40 sharing arrangement for major states. It shifts the responsibility of bearing the expenditure on unemployment allowance and delay compensation to the states. This places an unsustainable financial burden on state governments while denying them any role in the decision-making process,” Muralidharan said.
The introduction of “normative allocation” – with state-wise expenditure ceilings imposed by the Centre and excess costs borne by states – will further curtail the programme’s reach and dilute the Centre’s accountability, he said.
“The sinister change in the scheme’s name from MNREGA to G RAM G also reflects the BJP-RSS ideological bent,” he said.
Demanding its immediate withdrawal, the CPI(M) said that the Union government must instead engage in consultations with political parties, trade unions and organisations of the rural poor to strengthen MGNREGA and ensure its effective implementation as a universal and rights-based employment guarantee.
The Government of India earlier in September 2005, passed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). The Act gives a legal guarantee of a hundred days of wage employment in a financial year to adult members of a rural household who demand employment and are willing to do unskilled manual work.
The objective of the Act was to enhance the livelihood security of the people in the rural areas by generating wage employment through works that develop the infrastructure base of that area.
