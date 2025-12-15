ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Demands Immediate Withdrawal of VB-GRAMG Bill, Says It Weakens MGNREGA

New Delhi: As the Central government has brought a new Bill to replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with a new job guarantee scheme, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday strongly opposed such a move and demanded immediate withdrawal of the Vikshit Bhatrat-Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAMG) Bill.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly opposes the Union government’s move to introduce the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-GRAMG Bill), which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The proposed bill completely negates the basic character of the MNREGA, which is a universal demand-driven law providing a limited right to work. It legally absolves the Union government from its responsibility to allocate funds according to the demand,” said Muralidharan, a central committee member of CPI (M), here.

He said that the government’s claim of increasing guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days is merely cosmetic.

“In reality, the Bill opens the door to the exclusion of large sections of rural households in the name of rationalisation of job cards. The provision allowing governments to suspend employment for up to 60 days during peak agricultural seasons will deny work to rural households when it is most needed and make them dependent on landlords. Mandating digital attendance at the workplace is bound to cause immense difficulties to workers, like loss of work, and denial of their rights,” he said.