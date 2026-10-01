CPI (ML)'s Public Hearing And Survey Brings Out Massive Anomalies In SIR In Bihar
CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said around 70 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls in Bihar.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Patna: Men and women from across Bihar showed the Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) they had proudly possessed for the last several years, but lamented on being struck off the electoral rolls (voter lists) in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in Bihar ahead of the November 2025 Assembly elections.
Some were declared dead and deleted from the electoral rolls, while others were not even told why they were deprived of the right to vote. A few learned about the deletion only upon arriving at their respective polling booths on the election day and being stopped from voting. Travelling from different parts of Bihar, they had come to the ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing) organised by the CPI(ML) in Patna on Thursday to narrate their tales of disenfranchisement.
A jury comprising of former Patna University professor Bharati S Kumar, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) national president Pushpendra (goes by one name), former Veer Kunwar Singh University vice-chancellor Ramashankar Arya, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary, and senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan heard their woes.
“I had been voting for the past two decades, but I was declared dead and deleted from the electoral rolls. See I am here alive. I can only guess how many people like me were deprived of the right to vote,” said Suryadeo Ram of Agiaon Assembly constituency in Bhojpur district.
Geeta Devi from Arwal Assembly constituency narrated a similar experience. She was also declared dead and deleted from the electoral rolls. She came to know about it only after arriving at the polling booth to vote. “I am alive, but how will I live? They have taken away my vote,” Geeta said.
Munni Devi, who had come from the Arwal Assembly constituency, asserted that she possessed Aadhaar and voter identity cards, but her name was deleted from the electoral rolls. She went to the polling booth with the cards and other evidence, but was not allowed to vote.
Bhagwan Sah from Ziradei Assembly constituency said apart from his name, the names of 11 members of his family, including his younger brother who serves in the Indian Army, were struck off the electoral rolls. “We contested the deletion, but nothing happened. The authorities did not tell specific reasons for deleting our names. They should have at least told about my brother, who is an army man. Did he come from Bangladesh that his name was removed from the electoral rolls?,” Sah asked.
Another victim of SIR, Ramji Prasad, a resident of Buddha Marg locality in Bankipur Assembly constituency revealed that he had even contested the 1995 Assembly polls from the then Patna (West) constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, yet his name, as well as, that of his son Vivekanand and mother Champa Devi, were struck off the electoral rolls.
One by one the aggrieved persons threw light on how they suffered under the SIR. Around 20 of them got an opportunity to talk about it, while several others could not do so due to the paucity of time.
CPI(ML)’s survey finds massive pre-SIR deletions and additions apart from SIR deletions
The Left party conducted a door-to-door survey in 10 Assembly constituencies – Bhore, Ziradei, Darauli, Paliganj, Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Dumraon, Arwal and Ghosi – in Bihar in two phases in June and September this year to assess the entire gamut of deletion of voters in them in the recent past.
The voters were surveyed across three categories- Pre-SIR deletions between January 2024 and June 2025, Pre-SIR additions between January 2024 and June 2025, and SIR deletions of July 2025.
“We saw how voters were arbitrarily deleted during the SIR process and wondered whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had started this game even before the SIR process had started. The survey was a way to verify it. It came as a shock to us that there were massive deletions and additions to the electoral rolls were done even before SIR,” CPI(ML) Bihar secretary Kunal (goes by one name) said.
During the two-phase survey, the party picked up total 24 booths – two to four polling booths in each of the 10 constituencies – to check 1,964 pre-SIR deletions and found that 351 or 18 percent of such voters were actually present. Similarly, it conducted the survey in areas related to 28 booths in the 10 constituencies to check 2,507 pre-SIR additions, in which 548 or 22 per cent of such voters were not found.
With regard to the SIR deletions, the party picked up 50 booths in the 10 constituencies to physically verify 9,288 deletions at them. It found 1,550 or 17 per cent of such deleted voters present.
“This was just a sample survey because we do not have the wherewithal to approach all the voters deleted or added. But just see the extent of deletions in the survey. If all the booths are considered, the figure will be huge. It would be enough to defeat Opposition candidates. We also found 36 people who were declared dead and deleted from the electoral rolls, but are actually alive,” Kunal said.
Kunal pointed out that the victory margin in several constituencies was quite thin. In Agiaon constituency in Bhojpur district, BJP candidate Mahesh Paswan defeated CPI(ML) candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan by just 95 votes in the November 2025 elections. The latter had won the seat in 2020 by 29,835 votes.
There are 90,712 polling stations spread across 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar. However, the number of polling stations in the constituencies range from around 275 to 425, depending on the number of voters and area. Kunal asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar was based on manipulation and the poll results should be cancelled.
Dipankar Bhattacharya calls for a storm of agitation
CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said around 70 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls in Bihar, which led to Voter Adhikar Yatra and agitations against SIR.
“Our survey has revealed that 20 per cent names were wrongly removed from the electoral rolls. On the whole it would amount to 14 lakh of the total 70 lakh deleted voters, which is huge number with regards to elections,” Dipankar said. “The Bihar chief minister is saying that no voter has been wrongly deleted. I asked him to come to this public hearing and listen to the people who have suffered, but he did not come. Right now, all the BJP leaders are engaged in giving statements in favour of the Election Commission,” Dipankar added.
Speaking in the same vein, he pointed out that after Bihar, a worse SIR was conducted in West Bengal, followed by one in Uttar Pradesh. “Around 54 per cent of the 1.5 crore voters in Delhi have been either deleted or have been handed over notices by the Election Commission. The country is facing around 13 to 14 crore deletions under SIR,” he added.
The general secretary asserted that this game of deletions started in 2023 when the law to appoint the CEC and other election commissioners were changed in such a manner that the government had a pre-majority in the three-member committee that appoints them. It decided that the Election Commission would no longer be impartial.
Asserting that there was no other way out than a “jhanjhawat” (storm) of agitation in the country, Dipankar also called for the removal of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and going back to ballot papers. He added that very few countries used such machines in elections.
“There are two examples of successful agitations before us. One was conducted by the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan against the anti-farmer laws. They were repealed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi realised that the BJP would be defeated in the elections. The second one is of the recent Gen Z agitation. The government is afraid of the youths,” he added.
Dipankar said as per the decisions taken at the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, agitations will be held in all districts on October 2.
“All Opposition MPs will go to the Election Commission and ask CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign. They will also meet the President later on. A massive rally would be held in Delhi on November 1 on the issue. Several other rallies will be held later on,” Dipankar added.
Jury seeks resignation of CEC
After hearing the testimonies of the people whose voting rights were taken away by the Election Commission, and the findings of the survey conducted by the CPI(ML), the jury members gave their verdict.
Announcing the jury’s decision, Bharati S Kumar said chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar should resign and a case of treason registered against him. “Such rigging of the democratic process could not happen with the blessings of the powers that may be. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah should also resign. Cases should be lodged against them,” Bharati said.
Speaking further, she called for the repeal of the latest law with regard to the appointment of the CEC and other two election commissioners. She also questioned the role of the Supreme Court with regard to SIR and said that it gave judgments in favour of the Election Commission and the government.
Jury member Ramashankar said that the issue of SIR and the messing around with the democratic process in India has become a hot topic of discussion across the world.
“Our country is a laughing stock all over the world due to various anomalies and irregularities in the society. I wonder why the eminent leaders of past did not address them. There is anarchy everywhere and the future of our children seems dark. The messing around with democracy needs to be stopped,” Ramashankar said.
Speaking on the occasion, Shakeel, a former Congress legislature party leader of Bihar, asserted that the situation that was being discussed, emerges when “democratically-elected government or Prime Minister takes the form of a dictatorship. We know that the principles of fascism is the guiding ideology of the BJP, so this was bound to happen.”
Shakeel said that everybody was witnessing the efforts being made to destroy the constitutional provisions protecting the citizens, harassing the deprived, poor and marginalised, and make them fight with one another, and Muslims were being projected as imaginary enemies. “If we want peace and well-being in the society then the BJP must be removed from power at the Centre. The public can defeat great powers,” Shakeel added.
PUCL national president Pushpendra pointed out that measures like SIR are undertaken by the government when it understands that it was no longer possible to mislead the public.
“All sorts of tricks were used to delete voters. Areas where the opposition parties were strong and Muslims were more in number were targeted. The government won the polls in Bihar by rigging the polls. We expect justice from the Supreme Court and took the SIR to it. PUCL was also a party in the case, but we did not get justice,” Pushpendra said.
“The only way out now is agitation. They (the BJP) need to be removed from power by all means. All parties must unite in this endeavour,” Pushpendra added.
What is SIR?
SIR or Special Intensive Revision is a comprehensive, nationwide door-to-door exercise conducted by the Election Commission to update and verify electoral rolls, also known as voters’ lists.
Unlike the routine annual update of electoral rolls in which individuals manually submit changes, an SIR is a massive, time-bound operation typically deployed ahead of major state elections. It started from Bihar in June 2025, but announced for the entire nation on October 27, 2025.
The exercise has been conducted in 13 states and Union Territories so far in two phases and the total number of deletion of voters stand at around 5.18 crore. The rest of the states and Union Territories, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, are being covered under the third phase.
Also Read
Citizens Won't Tolerate 'Vote Chori'; India Bloc Committed To Protecting Democracy: Congress