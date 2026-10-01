ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI (ML)'s Public Hearing And Survey Brings Out Massive Anomalies In SIR In Bihar

Patna: Men and women from across Bihar showed the Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) they had proudly possessed for the last several years, but lamented on being struck off the electoral rolls (voter lists) in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in Bihar ahead of the November 2025 Assembly elections.

Some were declared dead and deleted from the electoral rolls, while others were not even told why they were deprived of the right to vote. A few learned about the deletion only upon arriving at their respective polling booths on the election day and being stopped from voting. Travelling from different parts of Bihar, they had come to the ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing) organised by the CPI(ML) in Patna on Thursday to narrate their tales of disenfranchisement.

A jury comprising of former Patna University professor Bharati S Kumar, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) national president Pushpendra (goes by one name), former Veer Kunwar Singh University vice-chancellor Ramashankar Arya, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary, and senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan heard their woes.

“I had been voting for the past two decades, but I was declared dead and deleted from the electoral rolls. See I am here alive. I can only guess how many people like me were deprived of the right to vote,” said Suryadeo Ram of Agiaon Assembly constituency in Bhojpur district.

Geeta Devi from Arwal Assembly constituency narrated a similar experience. She was also declared dead and deleted from the electoral rolls. She came to know about it only after arriving at the polling booth to vote. “I am alive, but how will I live? They have taken away my vote,” Geeta said.

Munni Devi, who had come from the Arwal Assembly constituency, asserted that she possessed Aadhaar and voter identity cards, but her name was deleted from the electoral rolls. She went to the polling booth with the cards and other evidence, but was not allowed to vote.

The members of the jury at the public hearing along with CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya (ETV Bharat)

Bhagwan Sah from Ziradei Assembly constituency said apart from his name, the names of 11 members of his family, including his younger brother who serves in the Indian Army, were struck off the electoral rolls. “We contested the deletion, but nothing happened. The authorities did not tell specific reasons for deleting our names. They should have at least told about my brother, who is an army man. Did he come from Bangladesh that his name was removed from the electoral rolls?,” Sah asked.

Another victim of SIR, Ramji Prasad, a resident of Buddha Marg locality in Bankipur Assembly constituency revealed that he had even contested the 1995 Assembly polls from the then Patna (West) constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, yet his name, as well as, that of his son Vivekanand and mother Champa Devi, were struck off the electoral rolls.

The audience at the public hearing on vote deletions under SIR (ETV Bharat)

One by one the aggrieved persons threw light on how they suffered under the SIR. Around 20 of them got an opportunity to talk about it, while several others could not do so due to the paucity of time.

CPI(ML)’s survey finds massive pre-SIR deletions and additions apart from SIR deletions

The Left party conducted a door-to-door survey in 10 Assembly constituencies – Bhore, Ziradei, Darauli, Paliganj, Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Dumraon, Arwal and Ghosi – in Bihar in two phases in June and September this year to assess the entire gamut of deletion of voters in them in the recent past.

The voters were surveyed across three categories- Pre-SIR deletions between January 2024 and June 2025, Pre-SIR additions between January 2024 and June 2025, and SIR deletions of July 2025.

“We saw how voters were arbitrarily deleted during the SIR process and wondered whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had started this game even before the SIR process had started. The survey was a way to verify it. It came as a shock to us that there were massive deletions and additions to the electoral rolls were done even before SIR,” CPI(ML) Bihar secretary Kunal (goes by one name) said.

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya speaking at the public hearing on vote deletions under SIR (ETV Bharat)

During the two-phase survey, the party picked up total 24 booths – two to four polling booths in each of the 10 constituencies – to check 1,964 pre-SIR deletions and found that 351 or 18 percent of such voters were actually present. Similarly, it conducted the survey in areas related to 28 booths in the 10 constituencies to check 2,507 pre-SIR additions, in which 548 or 22 per cent of such voters were not found.

With regard to the SIR deletions, the party picked up 50 booths in the 10 constituencies to physically verify 9,288 deletions at them. It found 1,550 or 17 per cent of such deleted voters present.

“This was just a sample survey because we do not have the wherewithal to approach all the voters deleted or added. But just see the extent of deletions in the survey. If all the booths are considered, the figure will be huge. It would be enough to defeat Opposition candidates. We also found 36 people who were declared dead and deleted from the electoral rolls, but are actually alive,” Kunal said.

PUCL national president Pushpendra speaking at the public hearing on vote deletions under SIR (ETV Bharat)

Kunal pointed out that the victory margin in several constituencies was quite thin. In Agiaon constituency in Bhojpur district, BJP candidate Mahesh Paswan defeated CPI(ML) candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan by just 95 votes in the November 2025 elections. The latter had won the seat in 2020 by 29,835 votes.