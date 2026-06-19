ETV Bharat / bharat

‘A Malicious Lie’: CPI(ML) Liberation Rejects Congress Allegations Of Cross-Voting In Jharkhand RS Polls

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India-Marxist–Leninist (CPI-ML) Liberation on Friday strongly denied cross voting by the left party Jharkhand MLAs for the defeat of Congress nominee Pranav Jha in the June 18 Rajya Sabha election.

In a ‘protest letter’ to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya termed the accusations of voting against Congress candidate “a malicious lie”. He claimed that both CPI(ML) Liberation legislators voted as planned for Jha, confirmed by polling agents who verified the votes before ballots were cast.

Jharkhand Congress chief K Raju earlier alleged that alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI(ML) Liberation did not vote for Congress candidate Jha, resulting in his defeat.