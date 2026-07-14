CPI(M) Sees Opportunity For Revival In Bengal, Vows To Raise Student Protests In Parliament
General Secretary MA Baby said that a rectification campaign will be launched to address weaknesses identified in the three-day Central Committee meeting, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday said the prevailing political situation in West Bengal has opened up an opportunity for the Left Front to revive its organisational strength, as the party also announced plans to intensify its political campaign on a range of national issues during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
"The situation of the TMC is very critical. The people of Bengal are looking for an alternative. In this situation, I believe it is an opportunity for us to revive our party. I will not exaggerate, but the feedback we are getting is very positive," CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said.
Baby was interacting with journalists after the conclusion of the party's three-day Central Committee meeting in New Delhi. He said the party believes people in West Bengal are looking for a political alternative amid what he described as a difficult situation for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The Central Committee, which met from July 11 to 13, conducted a detailed review of the party's performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections. According to Baby, the review identified shortcomings in the party's election campaign, including the manner in which issues were projected, campaign strategies were implemented, and candidates were selected.
He said the party has decided to launch a rectification campaign to address these weaknesses. Concrete steps would be finalised during extended meetings of the CPI(M)'s state committees in West Bengal in the last week of August and in Kerala in the second week of September.
Apart from reviewing its electoral performance, the party also discussed several national political developments and announced support for ongoing student protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Baby said the Central Committee has extended support to the students' call for a March to Parliament on July 20. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike in support of the demands. "The refusal of the BJP-led government to accept these demands and take action is highly condemnable and is yet another example of its authoritarian and anti-youth character," he added.
He said the CPI(M) would urge opposition parties to take up the issue during the Monsoon Session. "We will raise the proposal during the opposition parties' floor coordination meeting in Parliament," he added.
The CPI(M) general secretary also criticised the Union government's recently constituted high-level commission on demographic change, alleging that it did not include a single expert in demography.
According to Baby, the commission has been constituted with a political objective rather than an academic or policy purpose. He alleged that it was intended to support the BJP and RSS agenda by identifying "Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh" and linking demographic changes with issues relating to citizenship.
He further claimed that the commission, along with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), would deepen social divisions and marginalise minority communities. He also accused the Centre of bypassing the states while constituting the panel, describing it as a violation of the federal spirit.
On the issue of citizenship, Baby criticised the Ministry of External Affairs' reported position that possession of a passport alone does not constitute proof of Indian citizenship. He alleged that such a position, when viewed alongside the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the CAA-NRC framework, could adversely affect vulnerable sections of society. According to him, these measures could be used to question the citizenship status of individuals and undermine their democratic rights.
He also levelled allegations regarding the handling of donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Referring to media reports about alleged financial irregularities, Baby accused leaders associated with the Sangh Parivar of misappropriating temple donations and called for an investigation. He urged devotees to question those facing such accusations.
Targeting the BJP politically, Baby accused the ruling party of pursuing "Operation Lotus" to weaken opposition parties across the country. He alleged that the BJP was attempting to engineer a two-thirds majority in Parliament by encouraging defections from regional parties.
According to him, such efforts were aimed at facilitating the passage of key legislation, including that linked to delimitation, and advancing the ideological agenda of the RSS. "Such political practices undermined democratic institutions, weakened the anti-defection law and violated constitutional principles," Baby added.
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