ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Sees Opportunity For Revival In Bengal, Vows To Raise Student Protests In Parliament

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday said the prevailing political situation in West Bengal has opened up an opportunity for the Left Front to revive its organisational strength, as the party also announced plans to intensify its political campaign on a range of national issues during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"The situation of the TMC is very critical. The people of Bengal are looking for an alternative. In this situation, I believe it is an opportunity for us to revive our party. I will not exaggerate, but the feedback we are getting is very positive," CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said.

Baby was interacting with journalists after the conclusion of the party's three-day Central Committee meeting in New Delhi. He said the party believes people in West Bengal are looking for a political alternative amid what he described as a difficult situation for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Central Committee, which met from July 11 to 13, conducted a detailed review of the party's performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections. According to Baby, the review identified shortcomings in the party's election campaign, including the manner in which issues were projected, campaign strategies were implemented, and candidates were selected.

He said the party has decided to launch a rectification campaign to address these weaknesses. Concrete steps would be finalised during extended meetings of the CPI(M)'s state committees in West Bengal in the last week of August and in Kerala in the second week of September.

Apart from reviewing its electoral performance, the party also discussed several national political developments and announced support for ongoing student protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Baby said the Central Committee has extended support to the students' call for a March to Parliament on July 20. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike in support of the demands. "The refusal of the BJP-led government to accept these demands and take action is highly condemnable and is yet another example of its authoritarian and anti-youth character," he added.

He said the CPI(M) would urge opposition parties to take up the issue during the Monsoon Session. "We will raise the proposal during the opposition parties' floor coordination meeting in Parliament," he added.