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CPI (M) MP Urges Union Minister Scindia To Intervene And Save Mavelikkara Postal Division

New Delhi: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas on Wednesday urged Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to intervene against the reported proposal to merge the Mavelikkara Postal Division with another division, warning that the proposed restructuring could weaken supervision, affect jobs and increase the distance between citizens and their neighbourhood post offices.

In a letter to Scindia, Brittas sought the retention of Mavelikkara as an independent Postal Division with its existing three Postal Sub-Divisions and called for a comprehensive review of the proposed reorganisation of postal divisions and sub-divisions across Kerala before any final decision.

According to Brittas, the reported exercise proposes merging several existing divisions, including Mavelikkara, Thalassery with Kannur, Tirur with Manjeri, Ottapalam with Palakkad, Vadakara with Kozhikode and Aluva with Ernakulam. “The proposals have triggered apprehension among postal employees as well as the public,” he said.

Brittas argued that the Department of Posts has evolved far beyond conventional mail delivery, as post offices now provide savings and financial services, insurance, pensions, Speed Post, parcel and DBT-related services. Particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, post offices remain among the most accessible government institutions, he said.

He cautioned that administrative restructuring should not be driven merely by establishment rationalisation but should also account for accessibility, geographical spread, workload and service delivery.