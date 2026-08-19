CPI (M) MP Urges Union Minister Scindia To Intervene And Save Mavelikkara Postal Division
John Brittas flags concerns over proposed mergers and reduction of postal sub-divisions in Kerala, warns of wider jurisdictions and weaker public services.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas on Wednesday urged Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia to intervene against the reported proposal to merge the Mavelikkara Postal Division with another division, warning that the proposed restructuring could weaken supervision, affect jobs and increase the distance between citizens and their neighbourhood post offices.
In a letter to Scindia, Brittas sought the retention of Mavelikkara as an independent Postal Division with its existing three Postal Sub-Divisions and called for a comprehensive review of the proposed reorganisation of postal divisions and sub-divisions across Kerala before any final decision.
According to Brittas, the reported exercise proposes merging several existing divisions, including Mavelikkara, Thalassery with Kannur, Tirur with Manjeri, Ottapalam with Palakkad, Vadakara with Kozhikode and Aluva with Ernakulam. “The proposals have triggered apprehension among postal employees as well as the public,” he said.
Brittas argued that the Department of Posts has evolved far beyond conventional mail delivery, as post offices now provide savings and financial services, insurance, pensions, Speed Post, parcel and DBT-related services. Particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, post offices remain among the most accessible government institutions, he said.
Six Postal Divisions in Keralam, including Mavelikkara, are reportedly proposed for merger; with Postal Sub-Divisions also being reduced.— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) August 19, 2026
This risks weakening local supervision, reducing public access and shrinking recruitment and promotion opportunities in Keralam.
Postal… pic.twitter.com/xQ9bPLTlaJ
He cautioned that administrative restructuring should not be driven merely by establishment rationalisation but should also account for accessibility, geographical spread, workload and service delivery.
The MP highlighted the scale of the Mavelikkara Postal Division, which comprises two Head Post Offices, three MDGs, 50 Sub Post Offices, two Delivery Centres and 73 Branch Post Offices functioning under three Postal Sub-Divisions.
Significantly, he pointed out that the Department's own rationalisation framework identifies 50 Sub Post Offices as an indicative benchmark for a Postal Division. Since Mavelikkara already has 50 Sub Post Offices besides its other establishments, Brittas argued that its case for retention as an independent division deserved careful assessment.
He also raised concerns over the possible withdrawal or redeployment of sanctioned posts from Kerala, saying this could affect existing employees as well as future recruitment and promotional opportunities. Reduction in divisional and sub-divisional offices could also enlarge geographical jurisdictions, making field inspections, employee supervision and grievance redressal more difficult.
Brittas further questioned the reported population-based rationale for redistribution of administrative units, arguing that no single parameter should determine the future distribution of divisions, sub-divisions and sanctioned manpower.
He linked the concern to apprehensions in southern states over the possible consequences of future population-based delimitation, saying the Centre should disclose the precise criteria, data and methodology behind the proposed restructuring.
“A larger Division may appear economical in an establishment statement, but administrative efficiency cannot be measured merely by the number of offices placed under one authority,” Brittas said in his letter.
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