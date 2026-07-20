CPI(M) MP John Brittas Urges Amit Shah To Withdraw National Honour Amendment Bill
The RS MP says the proposed law criminalising disruption of Vande Mataram departs from constitutional intent and voluntary patriotism | Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the withdrawal of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Brittas has made the appeal when Shah is scheduled to introduce the proposed Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
He argued that the legislation would upset the constitutional distinction between the National Anthem and the National Song and expand criminal liability without adequate constitutional justification.
In a detailed letter to Shah, Brittas expressed "deep concern" over the proposed amendment. The Bill seeks to amend Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, by extending criminal liability to acts that intentionally prevent or disturb the singing of the National Song, Vande Mataram.
While acknowledging Vande Mataram's historic contribution to India's freedom movement, Brittas argued that the amendment departs from the constitutional settlement reached by the Constitution's framers. He said the Constitution deliberately distinguished between the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and the National Song, despite according both equal respect.
The CPI(M) leader referred to the Constituent Assembly proceedings of January 24, 1950, when then-Assembly President Dr Rajendra Prasad stated that Vande Mataram would be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana.
However, Brittas maintained that the statement was a presidential declaration rather than a constitutional provision or a formal resolution of the Constituent Assembly. He argued that the Assembly consciously refrained from placing both on the same legal footing.
Brittas further noted that when Parliament enacted the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act in 1971, it restricted penal provisions only to the National Anthem. According to him, if Parliament had intended complete legal parity between the Anthem and the National Song, it would have included both in the original legislation.
The MP, in his letter to Shah on Sunday evening, also questioned the necessity of introducing criminal sanctions, saying neither the proposed Bill nor its Statement of Objects and Reasons establishes any legislative vacuum or widespread incidents warranting criminalisation. He argued that criminal law, as the State's most coercive instrument, should be invoked only where demonstrably necessary and proportionate.
Citing constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 19, 21, 25 and 29, Brittas contended that the amendment could infringe freedoms of speech, conscience and personal liberty. He also pointed out that Article 51A(a), which lists citizens' fundamental duties, specifically refers to the Constitution, the National Flag, and the National Anthem, but not to the National Song.
The letter also relied on Supreme Court judgments, including Bijoe Emmanuel vs State of Kerala (1986), which held that students could not be compelled to sing the National Anthem against their sincerely held beliefs, and referred to the Mohammed Sayeed Noori vs Union of India case concerning the Centre's protocol on Vande Mataram.
Brittas argued that courts have consistently recognised that patriotism should be nurtured through voluntary respect rather than legal compulsion.
Urging the government to reconsider the proposal, Brittas said that expanding criminal liability for the National Song could transform a revered national symbol into an instrument of legal coercion.
He appealed to the Centre to preserve the long-standing constitutional distinction between the National Anthem and the National Song, asserting that respect for national symbols is best fostered through education, civic consciousness and voluntary participation rather than penal sanctions.
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