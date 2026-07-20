ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) MP John Brittas Urges Amit Shah To Withdraw National Honour Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the withdrawal of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Brittas has made the appeal when Shah is scheduled to introduce the proposed Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He argued that the legislation would upset the constitutional distinction between the National Anthem and the National Song and expand criminal liability without adequate constitutional justification.

In a detailed letter to Shah, Brittas expressed "deep concern" over the proposed amendment. The Bill seeks to amend Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, by extending criminal liability to acts that intentionally prevent or disturb the singing of the National Song, Vande Mataram.

While acknowledging Vande Mataram's historic contribution to India's freedom movement, Brittas argued that the amendment departs from the constitutional settlement reached by the Constitution's framers. He said the Constitution deliberately distinguished between the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and the National Song, despite according both equal respect.

The CPI(M) leader referred to the Constituent Assembly proceedings of January 24, 1950, when then-Assembly President Dr Rajendra Prasad stated that Vande Mataram would be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana.

However, Brittas maintained that the statement was a presidential declaration rather than a constitutional provision or a formal resolution of the Constituent Assembly. He argued that the Assembly consciously refrained from placing both on the same legal footing.

Brittas further noted that when Parliament enacted the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act in 1971, it restricted penal provisions only to the National Anthem. According to him, if Parliament had intended complete legal parity between the Anthem and the National Song, it would have included both in the original legislation.