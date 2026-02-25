CPI(M) MP John Brittas Fires Back After Shashi Tharoor’s Witty Take On Kerala Name Change Bill
The verbal faceoff between Shashi Tharoor and John Brittas comes days after the Centre accepted the Kerala government's demand to rename ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Wednesday sharply reacted to Congress leader and fellow parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor MP, who questioned the bill to change the name of ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’.
Tharoor had raised a linguistic question, asking what will happen to the terms ‘Keralite’ and ‘Keralan’, and what will the residents of ‘Keralam’ be called? He also asked what changes would be made to the English words used to describe Malayalis when the name was changed.
Taking to X, Tharoor wrote on, "All to the good, no doubt, but a small linguistic question for the Anglophones among us: what happens now to the terms “Keralite” and “Keralan” for the denizens of the new “Keralam”? Keralamite” sounds like a microbe and “Keralamian” like a rare earth mineral…! @CMOKerala," might want to launch a competition for new terms resulting from this electoral zeal:"
All to the good, no doubt, but a small linguistic question for the Anglophones among us: what happens now to the terms “Keralite” and “Keralan” for the denizens of the new “Keralam”? “Keralamite” sounds like a microbe and “Keralamian” like a rare earth mineral…! @CMOKerala might…— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 24, 2026
In response to Tharoor’s take, Brittas, who represents Kerala in the Rajya Sabha, advised the Congress leader to stay away from such ‘microbe-mineral anxiety’. He said that Kerala people lived happily as ‘Malayalees’ and 'Mallus', among others, and pointed out that the smooth change from the word “Kerala” to “Keralam” will not lead to an identity extinction.
“We’ve survived quite happily as Malayalees in polite society and Mallus among friends (and in JNU, where it was equal parts tease and term of endearment). A gentle glide from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’ is not going to trigger an identity extinction event,” he wrote on X.
“After all, someone from Andhra is still Telugu, from Tamil Nadu still Tamilian (or Pandi, as Kamal Haasan once grumbled when a few mischievous Malayalees got cheeky), and a Bengali from West Bengal remains — shockingly — Bengali. No one panicked, coined ‘Teluguite,’ or set Twitter on fire,” he said.
Hon. @ShashiTharoor — please step away from the microbe-mineral anxiety.— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) February 25, 2026
We’ve survived quite happily as Malayalees in polite society and Mallus among friends (and in JNU, where it was equal parts tease and term of endearment). A gentle glide from “Kerala” to “Keralam” is not…
The CPI(M) leader also advised Tharoor to stick to the term “Keralite” for people of Kerala if "Keralam" makes him itch to invent new demonyms.
“The rest of us will continue with Malayalee/Mallu, as we have for decades. Because identity isn’t a spelling test. It’s what survives when you’re ordering biryani in Delhi, and someone yells, ‘Mallu da!’ — with a grin,” he added.
The verbal faceoff between Tharoor and Brittas comes days after the central government accepted the Kerala government's long-standing demand to rename the official name of ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ in the Constitution. The ‘Kerala Alteration of Name Bill, 2026’ was approved in the first cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s new office, ‘Seva Tirth’.
Following the Union Cabinet’s approval, the President of India will refer the bill to the State Legislative Assembly under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution for its views.
Also Read