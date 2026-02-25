ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) MP John Brittas Fires Back After Shashi Tharoor’s Witty Take On Kerala Name Change Bill

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Wednesday sharply reacted to Congress leader and fellow parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor MP, who questioned the bill to change the name of ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’.

Tharoor had raised a linguistic question, asking what will happen to the terms ‘Keralite’ and ‘Keralan’, and what will the residents of ‘Keralam’ be called? He also asked what changes would be made to the English words used to describe Malayalis when the name was changed.

Taking to X, Tharoor wrote on, "All to the good, no doubt, but a small linguistic question for the Anglophones among us: what happens now to the terms “Keralite” and “Keralan” for the denizens of the new “Keralam”? Keralamite” sounds like a microbe and “Keralamian” like a rare earth mineral…! @CMOKerala," might want to launch a competition for new terms resulting from this electoral zeal:"

In response to Tharoor’s take, Brittas, who represents Kerala in the Rajya Sabha, advised the Congress leader to stay away from such ‘microbe-mineral anxiety’. He said that Kerala people lived happily as ‘Malayalees’ and 'Mallus', among others, and pointed out that the smooth change from the word “Kerala” to “Keralam” will not lead to an identity extinction.