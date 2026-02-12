ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI-M MP Flags 500 Bank Employee Deaths Due To Work Stress, Urges End To 'Slavery' In Sector

FILE- Rajya Sabha proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: CPI-M leader from Kerala AA Rahim on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha raised concern over alarming working conditions in public sector banks, claiming around 500 employees have died by suicide in the last decade due to work-related stress, harassment and workplace abuse. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Rahim cited multiple instances of bank employees taking their own lives, unable to cope with mounting work pressure and "impossible targets".

"I am not able to bear it anymore. I have lost the will to live," a bank employee in Gujarat told a superior officer over the phone before committing suicide, the MP said.

He recounted several such incidents between 2021 and 2024, including a chief manager of Union Bank who hanged himself and wrote in his suicide note that "staff should not be assigned impossible targets..."

A branch manager in Tamil Nadu ended his life, leaving behind a one-year-old daughter, while a 38-year-old bank manager hanged herself inside a bank in Kannur, Kerala, writing in her death note: "I am unable to cope with the work pressure."

"This list is endless, sir," Rahim told the House, adding that bank employees were "exhausted, overburdened and chronically understaffed". He said even at night, bank employees could be seen working in public sector banks across the country. Citing data provided in the Lok Sabha, the MP said that as of June 2025, 32,567 posts were lying vacant in public sector banks alone.