ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Deputes Brittas For India Bloc Meet; Yet To Get Congress Response On BJP Collusion Charge

New Delhi: CPI(M) will be represented by its Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas at the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, sources said, even as the Left party awaits a response from the Congress over allegations during the Kerala Assembly election campaign.

According to sources, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has recently written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking clarification on remarks by senior Congress leaders that suggested a political understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala.

The letter, copies of which were also shared with other INDIA bloc constituents, argued that such accusations were inconsistent with the spirit of cooperation that underpins the opposition alliance.

The Left party has maintained that it is awaiting a clarification from the Congress on the matter. Sources in the CPI(M) said the party has not received any response from the Congress so far, and Brittas is expected to flag the issue at the meeting.

In the communication, Baby had expressed concern that charges levelled by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kharge, went beyond electoral criticism, which raised questions about the functioning of an alliance formed to collectively challenge the BJP.