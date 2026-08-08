ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Demands Withdrawal Of Order To Sing Full Vande Mataram At Independence Day Celebrations

Kannur: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of the chief secretary's order directing that the full version of Vande Mataram be sung during Independence Day celebrations, alleging that the state government was surrendering to the RSS agenda.

Responding to reporters' questions, Vijayan said the complete version of Vande Mataram was not in keeping with the country's secular principles and claimed that the Constituent Assembly had decided that only its initial stanzas should be sung.

"Regarding Vande Mataram, there is something that our country has generally accepted. That is, the song Vande Mataram in its entirety does not align with secularism. When we decided to be a secular nation, the Constituent Assembly itself decided that a song that does not align with secularism should not be recited in that manner," he said.

He said there was nothing wrong with singing its initial stanzas. "The Constituent Assembly decided that only the first few lines need to be sung. This was the policy of leaders, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. That policy was also the policy of the Congress," he said.

Vijayan said the policy changed after the present government came to power and pointed to the full rendition of Vande Mataram during the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony. "The shift occurred when this (UDF) government came to power. On the very first day, during the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony, Vande Mataram was sung in full," he said.

"Singing Vande Mataram in its entirety is the RSS policy. It is an RSS agenda. The government here showed a stance of completely surrendering to it. Widespread criticism was raised against this," he said. Vijayan said the issue had resurfaced following reports that Vande Mataram would have to be sung in full during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, along with the national anthem.

"If that is the case, it is a serious matter. That is the RSS policy; it is not what our country accepted. When it comes to singing Vande Mataram, only the initial stanzas need to be sung," he said. "So, from the swearing-in ceremony to the current events, what we can see is how much they are surrendering to the RSS agenda. What needs to be done now is to urgently rectify this matter," Vijayan said.