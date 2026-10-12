ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI (M)'s Brinda Karat Alleges Sexual Harassment Of Women Protesters By Delhi Police, Seeks SC Intervention

Accompanied by several women and men who claimed to have suffered police excesses, Karat said the accounts of the protesters raised serious questions about the handling of demonstrations and the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights. “What we have seen and what is happening is totally unprecedented,” she said, arguing that peaceful protest was a fundamental democratic right.



Referring to judicial observations on the right to protest, Karat alleged that the treatment meted out to the demonstrators amounted to a violation of their democratic rights and called upon the Supreme Court to intervene.



“Beating up in police vans is similar to violence in police custody. There are guidelines, and here we are witnessing gross violations of these laws. It is up to the Supreme Court to take action to prevent the violation of the basic democratic rights of the protesters,” she said.

Nadiya shows her injuries (ETV Bharat)

Sharanya shows her injuries (ETV Bharat)

Several Student Federation of India (SFI) activists recounted their alleged experiences during the police action against protesters in Connaught Place on Sunday. Nadiya, Delhi president of the SFI, told ETV Bharat that she was participating in the protest when a group of people allegedly attacked her.“I was taking part in the protest programme on Sunday at Connaught Place when a group of police personnel suddenly came and started beating me. I was severely injured during the attack. I saw some women protesters becoming victims of sexual intimidation,” she said.Sharanya, a SFI Delhi state committee member, alleged that police personnel physically assaulted and humiliated demonstrators during the operation. “They started humiliating the protesters. One of the police constables pulled my shirt from behind. They were attacking us in our crotch,” she alleged.Sharanya further claimed that protesters were forcibly pushed into police vans, where they were detained in cramped compartments. Recounting her injuries, she said her leg became trapped behind the door of a police van while personnel were pushing her inside, resulting in a fracture.She also alleged that police personnel prevented protesters from recording the incident and snatched their mobile phones, leaving them unable to document what was happening inside the vehicles.Conclusion:SFI alleges violation of legal safeguards. The SFI said its women activists had organized a Tiranga rally in Connaught Place on Sunday to protest against alleged police brutality and attacks by individuals it described as right-wing supporters against women protesters and journalists.According to the organization, several activists were detained during the rally despite legal safeguards governing the arrest and detention of women. Citing Section 43(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the SFI argued that the provision restricts the arrest of women after sunset except under specified circumstances and with the required judicial permission.The organization also referred to Section 46(1) of the BNSS, which lays down safeguards concerning the manner in which arrests are carried out, and alleged that these protections were violated during the police action. SFI national president Adarsh M Saji alleged that women activists were brutally manhandled by male police personnel during the detention.Saji further claimed that the detention vehicle had no lights and that no women police personnel were present inside. Saji, who said he was also seriously injured in the alleged police lathi-charge, claimed that student activists were beaten inside police vehicles and transported to a distant location after being detained. “Inside the police van also, they kept beating us,” he alleged.