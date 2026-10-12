CPI-M Appeals To INDIA Bloc For A Nationwide Movement Against CEC And SIR
CPI (M) general secretary MA Baby said his party will form a mega platform to fight the barbarism of Centre, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday decided to take its fight to every state across the country, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the rollback of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and repeal of the law governing appointments of the election commissioners.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy, CPI (M) general secretary MA Baby said his party will take the initiative to form a mega platform comprising left and democratic parties, educational institutions, intellectuals, cultural personalities to fight against the barbaric attitude of the central government. Here are the excerpts of the interview:
ETV Bharat: We are witnessing the ongoing protest in the national capital demanding removal of the chief election commissioner. How will you take it forward?
MA Baby: The government can put up barricades, use security forces besides using pellet guns against peaceful protestors, but the government can’t stop them. The Left parties and other democratic institutions, intellectuals, cultural personalities will come together. We will form a big platform to fight against the barbaric attitude of the Central government.
I am also attending an India Block meeting today in New Delhi. We expect all like-minded democratic parties to come together and initiate a nationwide movement against “vote chori”. We will mobilize all our student organizations, workers' unions, trade bodies and others to start a joint fight.
ETV Bharat: We have seen several former chief ministers being detained by the security forces in New Delhi?
MA Baby: Yes, two of our former Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tripura- Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar have been detained by the barbaric Delhi police. They were confined to police vehicles for hours. They were denied food and water and were not even allowed to take essential medications.
Delhi police arrested hundreds of leaders of political parties, civil society organisations, students and youth. Almost the entire leadership of the CPI (M) was taken into police custody. Many of those arrested were roughed up and manhandled by the police, leading to injuries to some, including Polit Bureau member Tapan Sen and MP Sivadasan, John Brittas.
We demand that the Delhi Police and the Union government stop intimidating and harassing prospective participants and refrain from arbitrary detention of people. It should not put hurdles and permit people to proceed with their democratic rights.
CPI(M) Central Committee Communiqué https://t.co/wgclHvUltV— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 12, 2026
ETV Bharat: What is your take on the SIR process?
Visited Comrade John Brittas at RML Hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted after being brutally attacked by the Delhi Police. The police have turned Delhi into a war zone. Scores of student and youth activists, including SFI President Adarsh M Saji and DYFI CEC member Jaick C Thomas, were assaulted inside police vehicles that have been turned into torture camps. Women are being cruelly attacked and detained for hours inside mobile jails. Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat must not be under the impression that unleashing state repression will kill the movement to oust Gyanesh Kumar. The students and youth are fighting to save our democracy. They will not be deterred by these cowardly attempts to break their bodies. Their spirit will not be broken, and their resolve will only grow stronger.— M A Baby (@MABABYCPIM) October 11, 2026
Reports of BJP workers allegedly submitting Form 7 applications in bulk to delete the names of genuine voters have further heightened concerns about the misuse of the revision process as also the changes in the IT architecture leading to centralisation and complete violation of statutory provisions governing the role of Electoral Registration Officers.
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