ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI Launches Nationwide Campaign, Urges INDIA Bloc To Join Badlaav Zaroori Hai Rally

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday launched a nationwide political campaign against what it described as a growing economic, social and democratic crisis under the BJP-led Central government, with party General Secretary D Raja appealing to all constituents of the INDIA bloc to participate in a nationwide mobilisation culminating in the “Badlaav Zaroori Hai Rally” in New Delhi on September 1.

Talking to ETV Bharat in the national capital, Raja said the campaign was aimed at mobilising people against what he called the Centre’s “anti-people policies” and called upon all secular and opposition parties to join hands in the movement.

“We appeal to all INDIA bloc parties to participate in this nationwide campaign. All are welcome to join this fight against the Central government’s anti-people policies. We believe that all the secular parties will join hands in our fight,” Raja said.

He said that the policies of the Central government are framed to support a few crony capitalists.

The CPI leader also unveiled the official poster of the “Badlaav Zaroori Hai Rally”, which will be held at Ramlila Maidan on September 1. The rally will mark the culmination of a nationwide outreach programme that includes padayatras across the country from August 6 to August 15.

Raja said that the campaign seeks to bring together workers, farmers, youth, women, students, Dalits, Adivasis and other sections of society to raise issues that it says have intensified under the present government.

He alleged that the country is witnessing an alarming deterioration in its social, political and economic conditions. He cited rising prices, increasing unemployment, communal polarisation, weakening of public education and healthcare systems, repeated exam paper leaks, the continued non-implementation of the Women's Reservation law, attacks on workers’ rights, concerns over electoral manipulation, and growing atrocities and displacement of Dalits and Adivasis, as major issues confronting the country.