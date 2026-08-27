CPI Cries Political Vendetta By Centre Over Train Cancellations, Pressure On Workers To Foil Delhi Rally
CPI general secretary D Raja has said that the party’s Badlaav Zaroori Hai rally will go ahead despite pressure on supporters, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of resorting to a political vendetta after special trains booked by the Left party to transport participants from Kerala and Tamil Nadu for its “Badlaav Zaroori Hai” rally in the national capital on September 1 were allegedly cancelled.
CPI general secretary D Raja told ETV Bharat that the party has been working extensively across the country to mobilise people for the rally at Ramlila Maidan and described it as a major campaign around issues confronting different sections of society.
"The cancellation of special trains booked from Kerala and Tamil Nadu has created serious concern about impartiality," Raja said.
He also alleged that in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, police personnel had been visiting the homes of party workers and supporters and pressuring them against participating in the rally.
"Police personnel are pressurising comrades and reaching their homes, including at midnight, which has further heightened concerns about attempts to intimidate those participating in the mobilisation,” he said. However, Raja asserted that such alleged pressure would not impact the party’s campaign.
"The determination of CPI units and supporters to reach Delhi remains strong. Attempts to obstruct a peaceful democratic mobilisation only reinforce the importance of defending the right to organise, protest and dissent," he said.
According to the CPI leader, participants are being mobilised from across the country, including youth, students, women, workers and farmers for the rally.
Raja said the rally seeks to bring together people who, according to the party, have been adversely affected by the present governance setup.
“Youth and students are demanding jobs and affordable education. Workers are demanding security and dignity and farmers are demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price; women are demanding equality and representation,” he said.
He added that Dalits and Adivasis were seeking justice and constitutional protection, while minorities were demanding security and equal citizenship. The rally would also raise concerns over the functioning of democratic institutions and electoral accountability, he said.
Raja said the September 1 mobilisation was not confined to Delhi or to a single day. As part of the campaign, CPI units have already organised nationwide padayatras from August 6 to August 15, with several such programmes continuing beyond the scheduled period.
The campaign focused on issues including price rise, unemployment, education, healthcare, MSP, workers’ rights, electoral reforms and social justice, he said.
“Badlaav Zaroori Hai and other campaigns launched by the CPI are part of the wider mobilisation process against the incumbent government at the Centre,” Raja said. He accused the RSS and BJP of attempting to suppress public aspirations through “propaganda, communal polarisation, fear and institutional pressure”.
Raja also expressed confidence that the ongoing mobilisation could have an impact on the "political landscape" during the next round of Assembly elections. He pointed to elections scheduled next year in Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur, followed by Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. “The change may start happening from these elections only,” Raja said.
The CPI general secretary said other Left groups and opposition parties have extended their support to the September 1 rally.
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