ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI Cries Political Vendetta By Centre Over Train Cancellations, Pressure On Workers To Foil Delhi Rally

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of resorting to a political vendetta after special trains booked by the Left party to transport participants from Kerala and Tamil Nadu for its “Badlaav Zaroori Hai” rally in the national capital on September 1 were allegedly cancelled.

CPI general secretary D Raja told ETV Bharat that the party has been working extensively across the country to mobilise people for the rally at Ramlila Maidan and described it as a major campaign around issues confronting different sections of society.

"The cancellation of special trains booked from Kerala and Tamil Nadu has created serious concern about impartiality," Raja said.

He also alleged that in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, police personnel had been visiting the homes of party workers and supporters and pressuring them against participating in the rally.

"Police personnel are pressurising comrades and reaching their homes, including at midnight, which has further heightened concerns about attempts to intimidate those participating in the mobilisation,” he said. However, Raja asserted that such alleged pressure would not impact the party’s campaign.

"The determination of CPI units and supporters to reach Delhi remains strong. Attempts to obstruct a peaceful democratic mobilisation only reinforce the importance of defending the right to organise, protest and dissent," he said.

According to the CPI leader, participants are being mobilised from across the country, including youth, students, women, workers and farmers for the rally.

Raja said the rally seeks to bring together people who, according to the party, have been adversely affected by the present governance setup.