CPI, CPI(M), VCK Back Vijay; TVK Reaches Majority Mark In Tamil Nadu Assembly
Vijay is set to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after securing support from Left parties, Congress and VCK amid government formation deadlock.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Friday extended support to actor-politician Vijay, helping Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) reach the majority mark in the fractured Tamil Nadu Assembly and strengthening its claim to form the next government.
Now, with the support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, TVK’s tally has now touched 118 in the 234-member Assembly: exactly the number required for a majority. Vijay’s party has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has five legislators. CPI and CPI(M) each have two MLAs, and VCK also has two members in the Assembly.
The support from the three parties comes amid an ongoing political deadlock and a standoff between TVK and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over government formation.
Vijay To Meet Governor
According to official sources, Vijay is scheduled to meet the Governor on Friday evening to formally stake a claim to form the government. This will be his third meeting with the Governor this week amid intense political developments in the state.
Sources in TVK said Vijay is expected to submit letters of support from alliance parties during the meeting and press his claim as the leader of the single largest party with majority backing.
The delay in inviting TVK to form the government sparked protests by party supporters outside Lok Bhavan in Chennai, where police detained several demonstrators who demanded that Vijay be sworn in as Chief Minister.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby criticised the Governor's handling of the situation, saying the single largest party should have been invited to form the government if no alliance had secured a clear majority after the election.
"The TVK leader approached the Governor with a request, but he refused. So, the Governor has deliberately created an impasse," Baby said, adding that CPI, CPI(M) and VCK decided to support TVK to ensure that a democratically elected government could be formed in Tamil Nadu.
The latest round of support has significantly strengthened Vijay's position as the state awaits the Governor's next move on government formation.
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