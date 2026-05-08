ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI, CPI(M), VCK Back Vijay; TVK Reaches Majority Mark In Tamil Nadu Assembly

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Friday extended support to actor-politician Vijay, helping Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) reach the majority mark in the fractured Tamil Nadu Assembly and strengthening its claim to form the next government.

Now, with the support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, TVK’s tally has now touched 118 in the 234-member Assembly: exactly the number required for a majority. Vijay’s party has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has five legislators. CPI and CPI(M) each have two MLAs, and VCK also has two members in the Assembly.

The support from the three parties comes amid an ongoing political deadlock and a standoff between TVK and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over government formation.

Vijay To Meet Governor

According to official sources, Vijay is scheduled to meet the Governor on Friday evening to formally stake a claim to form the government. This will be his third meeting with the Governor this week amid intense political developments in the state.